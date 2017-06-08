Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Riga airport shows 20% increase of passengers, 90% rise in cargos in January
In January this year, the Riga airport served 443,524 passengers, which is
a 20% rise compared to the same month in 2017, and cargo handling grew 87.3%
year-on-year to 2,464 tons. The number of flights handled by the airport in
January 2018 increased 18% from January 2017 to 6,037.
"The increase in the passenger numbers was first of all facilitated by
the exciting winter destinations from Riga Airport, which offer our travelers a
wide range of options. They can enjoy winter activities or easily get to a
sunny resort, or go on a business trip to any of Europe's big air traffic
hubs," said Ilona Lice, CEO of
Riga International Airport.
"The flow of transit and transfer passengers also keeps growing. In
January, the number of transit passengers travelling through Riga increased by
24.1%," she said.
The offer of the airlines operating at Riga Airport for the summer season
of 2018 allows forecasting a further increase in the passenger numbers.
According to Lice, airlines have already announced opening of 13 new
destinations from Riga Airport this summer, and the total number of
destinations will thus reach 96. It will be the widest network of routes in the
history of Riga Airport.
New destinations in the summer season of 2018 (it will start in March,
together with the transition to the summer time) will be launched by the
national airline airBaltic, which
will operate flights to Lisbon, Malaga, Split, Gdansk, Bordeaux, Sochi, Kaliningrad
and Almaty. The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair will start flights to Girona,
Paphos and Bourgas, while the Hungarian low-cost airline Wizzair will launch flights to Kutaisi in Georgia. For the first
time in history, the Latvian-based carrier Primera Air will launch its service
from Riga Airport, offering passengers an opportunity to travel to Malaga.
Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic
states. The airport offers flights to more than 60 destinations in the winter season
and to nearly 90 destinations in summer, operated by 20 airlines.
In 2017, the Riga airport served over six million passengers or 45% of the
total number of air passengers in the three Baltic states.
