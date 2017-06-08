Baltic States – CIS, Belarus, Good for Business, Latvia, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.02.2018, 16:30
First express freight train sent from Riga to Minsk this week
|Photo: ldz.lv
In October 2017, the Latvian and Belarus railway companies agreed on closer
cooperation in quick transportation of cargos between Riga and Minsk and in
development of a new offer - a Minsk-Riga express freight train that would
deliver cargos from one city to another in 28 hours on demand.
A pilot project of the Minsk-Riga express freight train was launched. The
trial run from Minsk to Riga was made in January this year, and a train
departed from Riga to Minsk this week.
The express freight train from Riga to Minsk carried textile manufacturing
equipment, grain and metal products. The containers were brought from India in
cooperation with the German company RTSB GmbH and Belarus freight operator Belintertrans.
These are the first results of the efforts to find new partners in South
Asia and to develop new freight delivery solutions and a demonstration of the
possibilities of the Latvian transport and logistics industry, the
representatives of Latvijas Dzelzcels
said.
The potential of the Minsk-Riga express freight train will increase with
development of Great Stone, a China-Belarus industrial park in the territory of
Belarus, said Edvins Berzins,
President of Latvijas Dzelzcels.
The rail freight carried between Latvia and Belarus on the Indra-Bigosovo
line last year increased 13.9 percent year-on-year to 7.7 million tons.
- 07.02.2018 In January, annual inflation in Estonia made 3.5%
- 07.02.2018 What’s good for Russian gas is good for America
- 07.02.2018 Estonia opens office in South Korea for issuing digital IDs to e-residents
- 07.02.2018 Insolvency claim against Latvia's Tosmares Kugubuvetava to be withdrawn
- 07.02.2018 В Минск из Риги отправился грузовой поезд-экспресс
- 07.02.2018 Существенно выросла выплата компенсаций владельцам транспортных средств в Латвии
- 07.02.2018 Стадион в Юрмале за 5,3 млн может обрушиться из-за снега
- 07.02.2018 Литовская Hegelmann Transporte приобрела 1000 тягачей Mercedes-Benz
- 07.02.2018 В Латвии хотят штрафовать опоздавших с подачей налоговых деклараций до 700 евро
- 07.02.2018 В РФ введут электронные накладные для автогрузов