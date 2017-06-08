In 2017, the number of tourists in Estonian hotels increased by 7%

According to Statistics Estonia, 3.5 million domestic and foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Estonia in 2017, i.e. 7% more than in 2016.

In 2017, 1.39 million domestic tourists and 2.15 million foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments. There were 9% more domestic tourists and 5% more foreign tourists staying in accommodation establishments than in 2016. Compared to the previous year, tourist numbers from most of the European Union countries increased. There were also more tourists from Russia and Asian countries. The number of Finnish tourists, who accounted for 42% of the total number of foreign tourists in accommodation establishments, decreased by 4% compared to 2016. 72% of the foreign tourists who stayed in accommodation establishments were on holiday, 21% on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting Estonia. 64% of domestic tourists were on holiday and 23% on a business trip.





In December 2017, 270,000 domestic and foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is 6% more than in December 2016. 157,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which was 4% more than in December 2016. 73% of foreign tourists arrived from EU countries, 17% from Russia and 3% from Asian countries. The number of tourists from the European Union countries remained at the level of December last year, 15% more tourists came from Russia and 10% more from Asian countries. 124,000 foreign tourists, i.e. 79% of the foreign tourists who used accommodation services, stayed in the accommodation establishments of Tallinn. Most (71%) of the foreign tourists were on holiday, 22% on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting Estonia. 113,000 domestic tourists i.e. 9% more than in December 2016 used the services of accommodation establishments.





In December 2017, 966 accommodation establishments offered their services. 20,000 rooms and 45,000 bed places were available for tourists, 41% of the rooms and 34% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 37 euros, remaining at the level of December 2016.





Accommodation by region, December 2017 Total Northern Estonia North-Eastern Estonia Central Estonia Western Estonia Southern Estonia Accommodation establishments 966 205 57 104 280 320 Rooms 20,040 8,496 1,274 1,469 4,494 4,307 Bed places 45,243 18,310 2,743 3,712 10,058 10,420 Room occupancy rate, % 41 56 43 20 31 26 Bed place occupancy rate, % 34 49 37 17 26 20 Tourists accommodated 269,849 156,229 19,122 11,454 43,801 39,243 Nights spent 476,619 278,202 31,288 19,123 82,348 65,658 residents of Estonia 180,633 46,777 20,143 15,787 50,653 47,273 foreign visitors 295,986 231,425 11,145 3,336 31,695 18,385 Average cost of a guest night, euros 37 41 34 31 30 31





Today, on 6 February at 11.00, the Enterprise Estonia and Statistics Estonia will give a joint press conference where the economic results and statistics of the tourism sector in 2017 will be reviewed. The press conference will be held at Tallinn Airport, room Zeppelin (2nd floor of the terminal).





The statistics are based on the questionnaire “Accommodation”, the submission deadline of which was 10 January 2018. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in 18 working days. For the statistical activity “Accommodation”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.