In 2017, the number of tourists in Estonian hotels increased by 7%

Helga Laurmaa, Statistics Estonia, 06.02.2018.Print version
According to Statistics Estonia, 3.5 million domestic and foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Estonia in 2017, i.e. 7% more than in 2016.

In 2017, 1.39 million domestic tourists and 2.15 million foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments. There were 9% more domestic tourists and 5% more foreign tourists staying in accommodation establishments than in 2016. Compared to the previous year, tourist numbers from most of the European Union countries increased. There were also more tourists from Russia and Asian countries. The number of Finnish tourists, who accounted for 42% of the total number of foreign tourists in accommodation establishments, decreased by 4% compared to 2016. 72% of the foreign tourists who stayed in accommodation establishments were on holiday, 21% on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting Estonia. 64% of domestic tourists were on holiday and 23% on a business trip.


In December 2017, 270,000 domestic and foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is 6% more than in December 2016. 157,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which was 4% more than in December 2016. 73% of foreign tourists arrived from EU countries, 17% from Russia and 3% from Asian countries. The number of tourists from the European Union countries remained at the level of December last year, 15% more tourists came from Russia and 10% more from Asian countries. 124,000 foreign tourists, i.e. 79% of the foreign tourists who used accommodation services, stayed in the accommodation establishments of Tallinn. Most (71%) of the foreign tourists were on holiday, 22% on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting Estonia. 113,000 domestic tourists i.e. 9% more than in December 2016 used the services of accommodation establishments.


In December 2017, 966 accommodation establishments offered their services. 20,000 rooms and 45,000 bed places were available for tourists, 41% of the rooms and 34% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 37 euros, remaining at the level of December 2016.


Accommodation by region, December 2017

 

Total

Northern Estonia

North-Eastern Estonia

Central Estonia

Western Estonia

Southern Estonia

Accommodation establishments

966

205

57

104

280

320

Rooms

20,040

8,496

1,274

1,469

4,494

4,307

Bed places

45,243

18,310

2,743

3,712

10,058

10,420

Room occupancy rate, %

41

56

43

20

31

26

Bed place occupancy rate, %

34

49

37

17

26

20

Tourists accommodated

269,849

156,229

19,122

11,454

43,801

39,243

Nights spent

476,619

278,202

31,288

19,123

82,348

65,658

residents of Estonia

180,633

46,777

20,143

15,787

50,653

47,273

foreign visitors

295,986

231,425

11,145

3,336

31,695

18,385

Average cost of a guest night, euros

37

41

34

31

30

31


Today, on 6 February at 11.00, the Enterprise Estonia and Statistics Estonia will give a joint press conference where the economic results and statistics of the tourism sector in 2017 will be reviewed. The press conference will be held at Tallinn Airport, room Zeppelin (2nd floor of the terminal).


The statistics are based on the questionnaire “Accommodation”, the submission deadline of which was 10 January 2018. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in 18 working days. For the statistical activity “Accommodation”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.




