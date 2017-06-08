Analytics, Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.02.2018, 15:49
In 2017, the number of tourists in Estonian hotels increased by 7%
In 2017, 1.39 million domestic tourists and 2.15
million foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments.
There were 9% more domestic tourists and 5% more foreign tourists staying in
accommodation establishments than in 2016. Compared to the previous year,
tourist numbers from most of the European Union countries increased. There were
also more tourists from Russia and Asian countries. The number of Finnish
tourists, who accounted for 42% of the total number of foreign tourists in
accommodation establishments, decreased by 4% compared to 2016. 72% of the
foreign tourists who stayed in accommodation establishments were on holiday,
21% on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting Estonia.
64% of domestic tourists were on holiday and 23% on a business trip.
In December 2017, 270,000 domestic and foreign
tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, which is 6% more than in
December 2016. 157,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments,
which was 4% more than in December 2016. 73% of foreign tourists arrived from
EU countries, 17% from Russia and 3% from Asian countries. The number of
tourists from the European Union countries remained at the level of December
last year, 15% more tourists came from Russia and 10% more from Asian
countries. 124,000 foreign tourists, i.e. 79% of the foreign tourists who used
accommodation services, stayed in the accommodation establishments of Tallinn.
Most (71%) of the foreign tourists were on holiday, 22% on a business trip and
the rest had some other reason for visiting Estonia. 113,000 domestic tourists
i.e. 9% more than in December 2016 used the services of
accommodation establishments.
In December 2017, 966 accommodation establishments
offered their services. 20,000 rooms and 45,000 bed places were available for
tourists, 41% of the rooms and 34% of the bed places were occupied. The average
cost of a guest night was 37 euros, remaining at the level of December 2016.
|
Accommodation
by region, December 2017
|
|
Total
|
Northern
Estonia
|
North-Eastern
Estonia
|
Central
Estonia
|
Western
Estonia
|
Southern
Estonia
|
Accommodation
establishments
|
966
|
205
|
57
|
104
|
280
|
320
|
Rooms
|
20,040
|
8,496
|
1,274
|
1,469
|
4,494
|
4,307
|
Bed places
|
45,243
|
18,310
|
2,743
|
3,712
|
10,058
|
10,420
|
Room
occupancy rate, %
|
41
|
56
|
43
|
20
|
31
|
26
|
Bed place
occupancy rate, %
|
34
|
49
|
37
|
17
|
26
|
20
|
Tourists
accommodated
|
269,849
|
156,229
|
19,122
|
11,454
|
43,801
|
39,243
|
Nights
spent
|
476,619
|
278,202
|
31,288
|
19,123
|
82,348
|
65,658
|
residents
of Estonia
|
180,633
|
46,777
|
20,143
|
15,787
|
50,653
|
47,273
|
foreign
visitors
|
295,986
|
231,425
|
11,145
|
3,336
|
31,695
|
18,385
|
Average cost of a guest night, euros
|
37
|
41
|
34
|
31
|
30
|
31
Today, on 6 February at 11.00, the Enterprise Estonia
and Statistics Estonia will give a joint press conference where the economic results
and statistics of the tourism sector in 2017 will be reviewed. The press
conference will be held at Tallinn Airport, room Zeppelin (2nd floor of
the terminal).
The statistics are based on the questionnaire
“Accommodation”, the submission deadline of which was 10 January 2018.
Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in 18 working days. For the
statistical activity “Accommodation”, the main representative of public
interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by
whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting
the statistical activity.
- 06.02.2018 SEB raises Estonia's 2018 economic growth estimate to 3.5%
- 06.02.2018 Agrosfera plans expansion in Latvia
- 06.02.2018 Даугавпилсский завод получил сертификат на ремонт всех типов локомотивов «Украинской железной дороги»
- 06.02.2018 Profit of Coop Pank totals EUR 4.5 mln in 2017
- 06.02.2018 The Russia-EU crisis: lessons from the recent past
- 06.02.2018 OECD: Latvia tops the ranking of open markets for services
- 06.02.2018 Latvian government hopes new regulation will help attract 200 to 300 guest workers a year
- 06.02.2018 Большинство литовцев поддерживают идею премьера возобновить политические контакты с РФ
- 06.02.2018 Детям погибшего кинооператора Слапиньша сохранят латвийское гражданство
- 06.02.2018 Land border between Estonia, Russia fully marked