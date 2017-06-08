Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Rating
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.02.2018, 15:50
OECD: Latvia tops the ranking of open markets for services
BC, Riga, 06.02.2018.Print version
Lithuania is ranked by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) among the ten top countries with the most open markets for services trade in 2017. Latvia tops the ranking, reports LETA/BNS.
Latvia tops the ranking of 44 countries, followed by Ireland, Germany, the
Netherlands, Australia, Lithuania, Denmark, Japan, the United Kingdom and the
Czech Republic.
Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius
said in a press release on Monday that the OECD's assessment of Lithuania's
performance confirms that the country has put in place an effective regulatory
environment for the service market.
The minister expects Lithuania to be invited to join the OECD at the
Ministerial Council Meeting in late May.
