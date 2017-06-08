In 2017, industrial output in Latvia grew by 8.5%

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to 2016, in 2017 industrial production output (1) in Latvia increased by 8.5% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). The rise was influenced by the upturn in manufacturing (of 8.2%), mining and quarrying (18.5%) and electricity and gas supply (8.2%).

Compared to December 2016, in December 2017 industrial production output grew by 5.5% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Production output rise was recorded in manufacturing (of 7.7%), mining and quarrying (14.4%), while drop was observed in electricity and gas supply (of 1.5%).









Compared to December 2016, significant output increase was observed in medium-high technologies manufacturing sectors: manufacture of machinery and equipment (of 41.4%), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (38.9%), manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (30.2%), and manufacture of electrical equipment (8.9%). Notable rise was observed also in manufacture of non-metallic mineral products (of 21.8%), manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (12.9%), and manufacture of food products (3.2%).

Output reduction, in turn, was registered in the sector having the largest share in the industrial production – manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture (of 3.2%), as well as manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (7.6%) and manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations.

Compared to November 2017, in December 2017 industrial production output, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices, went up by 1.3%, of which in manufacturing by 0.3%, in electricity and gas supply by 4.5%, whereas in mining and quarrying there was a drop of 1.4%.

Changes in industrial production output (as per cent, at constant prices)

JAN–DEC 2017, compared to JAN–DEC 2016 (calendar adjusted) Q4 2017, compared to DEC 2017, compared to Q3 2017 (seasonally adjusted) Q4 2016 (calendar adjusted) NOV 2017 (seasonally adjusted) DEC 2016 (calendar adjusted) Total production 8.5 0.2 4.9 1.3 5.5 Mining and quarrying 18.5 1.3 15.9 -1.4 14.4 Manufacturing 8.2 2.1 7.7 0.3 7.7 Manufacture of food products 4.3 0.2 4.2 -2.3 3.2 Manufacture of beverages 10.0 6.5 11.2 -1.7 8.5 Manufacture of textiles 2.0 0.3 5.5 -5.3 12.3 Manufacture of wearing apparel 10.8 10.1 14.5 -5.2 11.6 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture 2.1 1.0 0.3 -1.1 -3.2 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 21.0 7.3 25.3 9.4 30.2 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 11.1 6.4 16.7 -5.0 21.8 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 14.4 1.0 19.2 -3.4 12.9 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 15.0 -4.7 -1.2 -6.2 -7.6 Manufacture of electrical equipment 21.3 9.9 15.0 2.9 8.9 Manufacture of machinery and equipment 21.7 3.3 27.2 8.6 41.4 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 26.9 8.0 40.3 1.6 38.9 Manufacture of furniture 4.8 3.1 3.2 -1.8 -0.5 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment* 1.2 -6.6 0.3 14.1 10.8 Electricity and gas supply 8.2 -11.1 -3.8 4.5 -1.5

* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment.

Manufacturing turnover2

Compared to 2016, in 2017 manufacturing turnover increased by 9.2% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). The rise was due to the turnover upturn of 7.2% on the domestic market and of 11.3% in export (of which by 17% in euro area and 7% in non-euro area).

Compared to December 2016, in December 2017 manufacturing turnover grew by 10.1% (according to calendar adjusted data), of which turnover on the domestic market went up by 12.6% and in export by 7.2% (by 11.9% in euro area and by 3.8% in non-euro area), while compared to November, turnover (according to seasonally adjusted data) fell by 2.9%. Turnover on the domestic market rose by 0.8%, and in export there was a decline of 6.7% (of which by 1.7% in euro area and by 9.2% in non-euro area).

More information on seasonally adjusted, calendar adjusted and non-adjusted industrial production volume and turnover indices (including by sector) is available in the CSB database section Industry.

Methodological explanations

1The volume index of industrial production describes changes in the volume of industrial production during the reference period in comparison to the base period. The index is estimated by recalculating the production output indicator at constant prices with the help of producer price indices.

2The industrial turnover index measures the monthly development of market demand for industrial goods and services. It is calculated at current prices without excluding price influence. Unlike industrial goods that also include unfinished goods and goods in stock, turnover only includes the goods sold and industrial services provided.