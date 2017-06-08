Analytics, Energy, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
In 2017, industrial output in Latvia grew by 8.5%
Compared to December 2016, in
December 2017 industrial production output grew by 5.5% (according to
calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Production output rise was recorded
in manufacturing (of 7.7%), mining and quarrying (14.4%), while drop was
observed in electricity and gas supply (of 1.5%).
Compared to
December 2016, significant output increase was observed in medium-high
technologies manufacturing sectors: manufacture of machinery and equipment (of
41.4%), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (38.9%),
manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (30.2%), and manufacture of
electrical equipment (8.9%). Notable rise was observed also in manufacture of
non-metallic mineral products (of 21.8%), manufacture of fabricated metal
products, except machinery and equipment (12.9%), and manufacture of food
products (3.2%).
Output reduction, in turn, was
registered in the sector having the largest share in the industrial production
– manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture (of
3.2%), as well as manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (7.6%)
and manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical
preparations.
Compared to November 2017, in
December 2017 industrial production output, according to seasonally adjusted
data at constant prices, went up by 1.3%, of which in manufacturing by 0.3%, in
electricity and gas supply by 4.5%, whereas in mining and quarrying there was a
drop of 1.4%.
Changes in industrial
production output (as per cent, at constant
prices)
|
|
JAN–DEC 2017, compared to JAN–DEC 2016 (calendar adjusted)
|
Q4 2017,
compared to
|
DEC 2017,
compared to
|
Q3 2017
(seasonally
adjusted)
|
Q4 2016
(calendar
adjusted)
|
NOV 2017
(seasonally adjusted)
|
DEC 2016
(calendar adjusted)
|
Total
production
|
8.5
|
0.2
|
4.9
|
1.3
|
5.5
|
Mining and
quarrying
|
18.5
|
1.3
|
15.9
|
-1.4
|
14.4
|
Manufacturing
|
8.2
|
2.1
|
7.7
|
0.3
|
7.7
|
Manufacture
of food products
|
4.3
|
0.2
|
4.2
|
-2.3
|
3.2
|
Manufacture
of beverages
|
10.0
|
6.5
|
11.2
|
-1.7
|
8.5
|
Manufacture
of textiles
|
2.0
|
0.3
|
5.5
|
-5.3
|
12.3
|
Manufacture
of wearing apparel
|
10.8
|
10.1
|
14.5
|
-5.2
|
11.6
|
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture
|
2.1
|
1.0
|
0.3
|
-1.1
|
-3.2
|
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|
21.0
|
7.3
|
25.3
|
9.4
|
30.2
|
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|
11.1
|
6.4
|
16.7
|
-5.0
|
21.8
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
14.4
|
1.0
|
19.2
|
-3.4
|
12.9
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|
15.0
|
-4.7
|
-1.2
|
-6.2
|
-7.6
|
Manufacture
of electrical equipment
|
21.3
|
9.9
|
15.0
|
2.9
|
8.9
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment
|
21.7
|
3.3
|
27.2
|
8.6
|
41.4
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
26.9
|
8.0
|
40.3
|
1.6
|
38.9
|
Manufacture
of furniture
|
4.8
|
3.1
|
3.2
|
-1.8
|
-0.5
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment*
|
1.2
|
-6.6
|
0.3
|
14.1
|
10.8
|
Electricity
and gas supply
|
8.2
|
-11.1
|
-3.8
|
4.5
|
-1.5
* Repair and maintenance of
ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment,
installation of industrial machinery and equipment.
Manufacturing turnover2
Compared to 2016, in 2017
manufacturing turnover increased by 9.2% (according to calendar adjusted data
at current prices). The rise was due to the turnover upturn of 7.2% on the
domestic market and of 11.3% in export (of which by 17% in euro area and 7% in
non-euro area).
Compared to December 2016, in
December 2017 manufacturing turnover grew by 10.1% (according to calendar
adjusted data), of which turnover on the domestic market went up by 12.6% and
in export by 7.2% (by 11.9% in euro area and by 3.8% in non-euro area), while
compared to November, turnover (according to seasonally adjusted data) fell by
2.9%. Turnover on the domestic market rose by 0.8%, and in export there was a
decline of 6.7% (of which by 1.7% in euro area and by 9.2% in non-euro area).
More information on seasonally
adjusted, calendar adjusted and non-adjusted industrial production volume and
turnover indices (including by sector) is available in the CSB database
section Industry.
Methodological explanations
1The volume index of industrial production describes changes in the volume
of industrial production during the reference period in comparison to the base
period. The index is estimated by recalculating the production output indicator
at constant prices with the help of producer price indices.
2The industrial turnover index measures the monthly development of market
demand for industrial goods and services. It is calculated at current prices
without excluding price influence. Unlike industrial goods that also include
unfinished goods and goods in stock, turnover only includes the goods sold and
industrial services provided.
