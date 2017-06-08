6 Estonian counties to get EUR 19.5 mln from EAS for investments

Enterprise Estonia (EAS) has decided to provide 19.5 million euros to 29 projects aimed at strengthening regional competitiveness in six of Estonia's 15 counties, including 13 projects in the field of tourism, informs LETA/BNS.

The projects are estimated to create approximately 650 new jobs in the counties of Hiiu, West-Viru, Parnu, Rapla, Saare and Voru by 2023.

"With the investments we support projects which will first and foremost help create new jobs and increase business activity in the regions. The investments will also help to improve the availability of services and the living environment outside the metropolitan areas of Tallinn and Tartu," Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab said in a press release.

According to EAS board member Sigrid Harjo, the projects in regional competitiveness are expected to create some 650 new jobs by 2023, with the biggest numbers of jobs to be created in the Sauga Technology Park and in the Rukkilille industrial area at Paikuse, both in Parnu county, and in the Orgita induatrial area in Rapla county.

Harjo said that with the help of the subsidy it is planned to develop the public infrastructure in ten industrial areas, where 65 businesses are active already. In addition, money will be given to help finance the construction of a link between the Kase and Ehitajate streets in the port town of Parnu to improve access to the Metsa Wood new plywood factory.

Thirteen of the projects to be supported are in the field of tourism.

"The aim of the investments in tourism is to develop tourist sites emphasizing the specific traits of regions, in order to bring guests to places further away from Tallinn. We wish to prolong the period of time that tourists spend in the region so that the effect from their stay would reach as many businesses in the region as possible, and also accommodation and catering businesss could offer their services," Harjo said.

The investment support for strengthening regional competitiveness is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).