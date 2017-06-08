Estonia, Financial Services, Good for Business, Investments, Markets and Companies
Monday, 05.02.2018, 15:09
6 Estonian counties to get EUR 19.5 mln from EAS for investments
The projects are estimated to create approximately 650 new jobs in the
counties of Hiiu, West-Viru, Parnu, Rapla, Saare and Voru by 2023.
"With the investments we support projects which will first and
foremost help create new jobs and increase business activity in the regions.
The investments will also help to improve the availability of services and the
living environment outside the metropolitan areas of Tallinn and Tartu,"
Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab
said in a press release.
According to EAS board member Sigrid Harjo, the projects in regional
competitiveness are expected to create some 650 new jobs by 2023, with the
biggest numbers of jobs to be created in the Sauga Technology Park and in the Rukkilille
industrial area at Paikuse, both in Parnu county, and in the Orgita induatrial
area in Rapla county.
Harjo said that with the help of the subsidy it is planned to develop the
public infrastructure in ten industrial areas, where 65 businesses are active
already. In addition, money will be given to help finance the construction of a
link between the Kase and Ehitajate streets in the port town of Parnu to
improve access to the Metsa Wood new plywood factory.
Thirteen of the projects to be supported are in the field of tourism.
"The aim of the investments in tourism is to develop tourist sites
emphasizing the specific traits of regions, in order to bring guests to places
further away from Tallinn. We wish to prolong the period of time that tourists
spend in the region so that the effect from their stay would reach as many
businesses in the region as possible, and also accommodation and catering
businesss could offer their services," Harjo said.
The investment support for strengthening regional competitiveness is
co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).
