Sadales Tikls to invest EUR 99 mln in upgrading of power grid

The Latvian power grid operator Sadales Tikls will this year invest EUR 99 million in upgrading of the power grid, the company said LETA.

It is planned to renovate 1,700 kilometers of low- and medium-voltage power lines and to renovate or build new 600 transformer substations.

Sadales Tikls has planned the investments, taking into account the condition of the power lines, customer density and electricity consumption in the particular area as well as the suggestions by local governments and customers.

The company will also continue introducing digital technologies and solutions in its operations and is urging its customers to make active use of the online services available on its website.

The efforts by Sadales Tikls to improve its performance show in the power supply quality indicators and customer satisfaction. The number of power disruptions has decreased by half over the last ten years. The duration of unplanned power outages per customer was down to 100 minutes last year.

On January 1 this year, Sadales Tikls began the first phase of a project to increase efficiency of its operations. The project that is to be completed by 2020 includes revision of operational procedures, asset management, personnel management, etc.

Sadales Tikls is a subsidiary of the Latvian state-owned power utility Latvenergo.