Sadales Tikls to invest EUR 99 mln in upgrading of power grid
It is planned to renovate 1,700 kilometers of low- and medium-voltage power
lines and to renovate or build new 600 transformer substations.
Sadales Tikls has planned the investments, taking into account the condition of the
power lines, customer density and electricity consumption in the particular
area as well as the suggestions by local governments and customers.
The company will also continue introducing digital technologies and
solutions in its operations and is urging its customers to make active use of
the online services available on its website.
The efforts by Sadales Tikls to
improve its performance show in the power supply quality indicators and
customer satisfaction. The number of power disruptions has decreased by half
over the last ten years. The duration of unplanned power outages per customer
was down to 100 minutes last year.
On January 1 this year, Sadales Tikls
began the first phase of a project to increase efficiency of its operations.
The project that is to be completed by 2020 includes revision of operational
procedures, asset management, personnel management, etc.
Sadales Tikls is a subsidiary of the Latvian state-owned power utility Latvenergo.
