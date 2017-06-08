In 2017, retail trade turnover rose by 4.2% in Latvia

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to 2016, in 2017 total retail trade turnover rose by 4.2%. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 3.9%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, grew by 5.1%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 2.9%.

Compared to December of previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 21.1%), retail sale of hardware, paints and glass(of 22.2%), as well as retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 8.9%). Turnover drop, in turn, was observed in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 16.9%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (2.6%), electrical household appliances (3.5%), as well as retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (2.5%).









The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 7.4% (not taking into account the calendar influence).

Compared to November, in December 2017 retail trade turnover grew by 0.2% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 0.3%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, dropped by 0.9%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel went up by 3.7%.

Compared to previous month, turnover rose in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (by 3.3%), information and communication equipment (by 2.0%), as well as in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (by 2.5%) and stalls or markets (by 4.8%).

Turnover drop, in its turn, was recorded in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 13.5%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (7.4%), as well as in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (3.2%).

Compared to November, in December 2017 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 16.9%.

Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity (at constant prices)

2017 as%, compared to 2016 (calendar adjusted) December 2017 as%, compared to November 2017 (seasonally adjusted) December 2016 (calendar adjusted) Retail trade - total 104.2 100.2 106.4 retail sale of food products, total 103.9 100.3 108.8 retail sale of non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel 105.1 99.1 103.9 retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products 101.2 100.3 105.9 retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores 119.7 102.0 121.1 retail sale of hardware, paints and glass 111.3 103.3 122.2 retail sale of cultural and recreation goods 112.3 96.8 108.9 retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods 103.4 92.6 97.4 retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods 97.3 101.5 97.5 retail sale in stalls or markets 92.0 104.8 100.1 retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet 101.9 102.5 83.1 retail sale of automotive fuel 102.9 103.7 108.3

More information on seasonally adjusted, calendar adjusted and non-adjusted retail trade turnover indices is available in the CSB database section Trade and services.