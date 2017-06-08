Analytics, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail

In 2017, retail trade turnover rose by 4.2% in Latvia

Ieva Vanaga , Statistics Latvia, 30.01.2018.Print version
Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to 2016, in 2017 total retail trade turnover rose by 4.2%. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 3.9%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, grew by 5.1%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 2.9%.

Compared to December of previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of information and communication equipment (of 21.1%), retail sale of hardware, paints and glass(of 22.2%), as well as retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 8.9%). Turnover drop, in turn, was observed in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of 16.9%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (2.6%), electrical household appliances (3.5%), as well as retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods (2.5%).



 

The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 7.4% (not taking into account the calendar influence).

Compared to November, in December 2017 retail trade turnover grew by 0.2% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 0.3%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, dropped by 0.9%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel went up by 3.7%.

 

Compared to previous month, turnover rose in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (by 3.3%), information and communication equipment (by 2.0%), as well as in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (by 2.5%) and stalls or markets (by 4.8%).

 

Turnover drop, in its turn, was recorded in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 13.5%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (7.4%), as well as in retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (3.2%).

Compared to November, in December 2017 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) increased by 16.9%.

 

Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity (at constant prices)

 

2017 as%, compared to 2016 (calendar adjusted)

December 2017 as%,

compared to

November

2017

 (seasonally adjusted)

December 2016

(calendar adjusted)

Retail trade - total

104.2

100.2

106.4

retail sale of food products, total

103.9

100.3

108.8

retail sale of non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel

105.1

99.1

103.9

retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products

101.2

100.3

105.9

retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores

119.7

102.0

121.1

retail sale of hardware, paints and glass

111.3

103.3

122.2

retail sale of cultural and recreation goods

112.3

96.8

108.9

retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods

103.4

92.6

97.4

retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods

97.3

101.5

97.5

retail sale in stalls or markets

92.0

104.8

100.1

retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

101.9

102.5

83.1

retail sale of automotive fuel

102.9

103.7

108.3

 

More information on seasonally adjusted, calendar adjusted and non-adjusted retail trade turnover indices is available in the CSB database section Trade and services.




