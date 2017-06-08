Analytics, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
In 2017, retail trade turnover rose by 4.2% in Latvia
Compared to December of
previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food
products group was recorded in retail sale of information and communication
equipment (of 21.1%), retail sale of hardware, paints and glass(of 22.2%), as
well as retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (of 8.9%). Turnover drop,
in turn, was observed in retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (of
16.9%), retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (2.6%), electrical
household appliances (3.5%), as well as retail sale of pharmaceutical and
medical goods (2.5%).
The total retail trade
turnover at current prices increased by 7.4% (not taking into account the
calendar influence).
Compared to November, in
December 2017 retail trade
turnover grew by 0.2% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant
prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 0.3%, turnover
of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive
fuel, dropped by 0.9%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel went up
by 3.7%.
Compared to previous month,
turnover rose in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (by 3.3%),
information and communication equipment (by 2.0%), as well as in retail sale
via mail order houses or via Internet (by 2.5%) and stalls or markets (by 4.8%).
Turnover drop, in its turn,
was recorded in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 13.5%),
retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (7.4%), as well as in
retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (3.2%).
Compared to November, in
December 2017 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking
into account seasonality) increased by 16.9%.
Turnover indices of retail
trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity (at constant prices)
|
|
2017 as%, compared to 2016 (calendar adjusted)
|
December
2017 as%,
compared
to
|
November
2017
(seasonally
adjusted)
|
December
2016
(calendar
adjusted)
|
Retail
trade - total
|
104.2
|
100.2
|
106.4
|
retail sale of food products, total
|
103.9
|
100.3
|
108.8
|
retail sale of non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive
fuel
|
105.1
|
99.1
|
103.9
|
retail sale in non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products
|
101.2
|
100.3
|
105.9
|
retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised
stores
|
119.7
|
102.0
|
121.1
|
retail sale of hardware, paints and glass
|
111.3
|
103.3
|
122.2
|
retail sale of cultural and recreation goods
|
112.3
|
96.8
|
108.9
|
retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods
|
103.4
|
92.6
|
97.4
|
retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods
|
97.3
|
101.5
|
97.5
|
retail sale in stalls or markets
|
92.0
|
104.8
|
100.1
|
retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet
|
101.9
|
102.5
|
83.1
|
retail sale of automotive fuel
|
102.9
|
103.7
|
108.3
More information on seasonally
adjusted, calendar adjusted and non-adjusted retail trade turnover indices is
available in the CSB database section Trade and services.
