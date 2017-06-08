Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia agree on 12 joint film projects

Heads of the national film institutions of the three Baltic states have renewed a cooperation agreement during the Trieste film festival, agreeing on 12 joint international film projects this year and setting up a joint Baltic prize, informs LETA.

Photo: the Lithuanian Film Center

The joint projects will be intended to celebrate centennial anniversaries of all three states, the Lithuanian Film Center said.

The heads of the national film institutions of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia agreed on joint film promotion projects in popular European festivals of fiction movies, documentaries and cartoons, including Glasgow, Moscow, Stuttgart, Copenhagen, Karlovy Vary, San Sebastian, Reykjavik, Lubeck and Tbilisi. The projects will include joint film projects, retrospectives and film industry events intended to present the potential of Baltic film production.

The Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian film centers also set up the Baltic film prize of 3,000 euros. It will be awarded in 2018-2020 for the best Baltic project of the Trieste film production forum When East Meets West.

This year, the first prize was granted to the bilateral idea of Lithuanian Virginija Vareikyte and Italian Maximilien Dejoie.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia signed the cooperation agreement in May of 2015 during the Cannes film festival.