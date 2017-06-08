EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Technology
Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia agree on 12 joint film projects
|Photo: the Lithuanian Film Center
The joint
projects will be intended to celebrate centennial anniversaries of all three
states, the Lithuanian Film Center said.
The heads of the national film institutions of
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia agreed on joint film promotion projects in
popular European festivals of fiction movies, documentaries and cartoons,
including Glasgow, Moscow, Stuttgart, Copenhagen, Karlovy Vary, San Sebastian,
Reykjavik, Lubeck and Tbilisi. The projects will include joint film projects,
retrospectives and film industry events intended to present the potential of
Baltic film production.
The Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian film centers also
set up the Baltic film prize of 3,000 euros. It will be awarded in 2018-2020
for the best Baltic project of the Trieste film production forum When East
Meets West.
This year, the first prize was granted to the
bilateral idea of Lithuanian Virginija
Vareikyte and Italian Maximilien Dejoie.
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia signed the cooperation
agreement in May of 2015 during the Cannes film festival.
