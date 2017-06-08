Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Metals Market, Port, Transport
Lithuania's shipyard launches production of stainless steel, aluminum structures
Vakaru Laivu Gamykla (Western Shipyard, or VLG), a Lithuanian shipbuilding and repairing group controlled by Estonia's BLRT Grupp, last year set up a subsidiary Vakaru Technologiniai Sprendimai (Western Technological Solutions) that will produce stainless steel and aluminum structures, informs LETA/BNS.
"After analyzing the situation on the oil and gas extraction industry, the liquefied natural gas and renewable energy sectors that are gradually recovering, we saw a perspective of offering our services to the specific market. The newly-established company will produce stainless steel and aluminum structures, create new jobs and added value not only for the VLG group but also for the Klaipeda port," said Arnoldas Sileika, CEO at VLG group, said in a press release.
VLG includes around 20 shipbuilding, repairs companies and firms providing other navigation services.
Last year, VLG posted 10.941 million euros in consolidated net profit, down by 9.7% year-on-year, while consolidated revenue ticked down by 0.5% to 95.311 million euros.
