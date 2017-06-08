Energy, Estonia, Good for Business, Investments
Adven to build biofuel boiler plant for EUR 1.3 mln in Kunda
The aim of the chipped wood fueled boiler plant to be built Kunda is to
ensure long-term favorable prices for Kunda's district heating customers, Priit Tiit, head of the development and
investment department of Adven Eesti,
said in a press release.
"Biofuel is the best possible choice for several areas, as it is a
local Estonian fuel, the burning of which has a small impact on the
environment," Tiit said. "As the price of biofuel does not
depend on the changing price of oil and no excise duties apply to it, the
energy produced from biofuel has a long-term stable and favorable price for the
consumers."
He said that the company in the next few years is planning to transfer to
biofuel all of its larger district heating areas, where until now heat has been
produced from natural gas -- in total, these investments will amount to 8
million euros.
In cooperation with OU Efipa,
which supplies equipment from Austria, and AS Paide MEK, Adven Eesti
is planning to complete the biofuel boiler plant by this fall already -- for
that, design work will be conducted first and construction work is scheduled to
start in April. The companies to build the new boiler plant on Voidu Street
have successfully completed similar projects before, for example the boiler
plant built to the new Tallinn Prison.
A significant contribution for the realization of the construction will be
made by the co-financing of the European Union Structural and Investments
Fund through the Environmental Investments Center. "As the new boiler
plant will make producing heat in Kunda more effective and based on renewable
energy, we can also involve support from the European Union Structural Funds
for updating our heat networks in Kunda," Tiit said.
Adven Eesti will reduce the chipped wood fueled boiler plant's impact on the external
environment and neighbors to minimal. "For this, we will install
purification facilities compliant with the requirements for cleaning smoke in
the boiler plant and organize the transport, reloading and storage of fuel so
that the fuel ending up in the external environment has been brought to a
minimum. We have also designed the warehouse big enough so that there is enough
fuel also for the weekend and it will not be necessary to bring separate loads
to the warehouse on those days," Tiit said.
Altogether 57 households receives heating from the Kunda district heating
network. Heat has been generate from natural gas in the region so far. A
construction permit has been issued by the city for the new biofuel boiler
plant and the construction of it has been set as a goal in Kunda's district
heating area's heating economy development plan for 2013-2025.
In addition to Kunda, Adven
Eesti has been of help when finding better heating solutions for other
regions. The company in December completed a new chipped wood boiler plant in
Viiratsi, while the construction of a boiler plant in Adavere is in the final
stage and the construction of a new boiler plant has been launched in
Vaike-Maarja.
Adven Eesti is an Estonian heat producer, which operates in 18 district heating areas
across the country. The company offers energy solutions in the industrial and service
sector, provides heat to private and corporate customers and is active in the
distribution and sales of natural gas. The company employs 75 people.
