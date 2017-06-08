Baltic Export, EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Ramkalni Nordeco to start exports to new markets in Asia, Europe
"There are several export markets that we intended to enter soon.
Those markets are in Asia, Europe, including Scandinavian countries, and also a
bit in the Middle East," he said, adding that China is one of the new
export markets that Ramkalni Nordeco
hoped to enter this year.
The company will be selling in the new export markets candied fried,
including chocolate-glazed candied fruit that are already on sale in the
domestic market.
According to Grutups, currently Ramkalni
Nordeco sells its products in Lithuania, Estonia, Belgium, the Netherlands,
Germany, Norway and Japan.
This year the company plans to take part in food trade fairs in South Korea
and Singapore where it hopes to find new potential cooperation partners.
As reported, in 2016 Ramkalni Nordeco
generated EUR 1.33 million in turnover, up 94.3% from 2015, and posted a loss
of EUR 51,122 as opposed to a profit of EUR 18,744 the year before.
Ramkalni Nordeco, founded in 2003, belongs to Viktors Grutups (80%) and Liene Ozolina (20%).
