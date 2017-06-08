Ramkalni Nordeco to start exports to new markets in Asia, Europe

The Latvian producer of candied fruits and syrups, Ramkalni Nordeco, in 2018 plans to start selling its products in new markets in Asia and Europe, said the company's co-owner, Viktors Grutups, reports LETA.

"There are several export markets that we intended to enter soon. Those markets are in Asia, Europe, including Scandinavian countries, and also a bit in the Middle East," he said, adding that China is one of the new export markets that Ramkalni Nordeco hoped to enter this year.





The company will be selling in the new export markets candied fried, including chocolate-glazed candied fruit that are already on sale in the domestic market.





According to Grutups, currently Ramkalni Nordeco sells its products in Lithuania, Estonia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway and Japan.





This year the company plans to take part in food trade fairs in South Korea and Singapore where it hopes to find new potential cooperation partners.





As reported, in 2016 Ramkalni Nordeco generated EUR 1.33 million in turnover, up 94.3% from 2015, and posted a loss of EUR 51,122 as opposed to a profit of EUR 18,744 the year before.





Ramkalni Nordeco, founded in 2003, belongs to Viktors Grutups (80%) and Liene Ozolina (20%).