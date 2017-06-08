Agriculture, Analytics, Estonia, Good for Business, Markets and Companies
Milk production increased slightly in Estonia in 2017
On 31 December 2017, the number of bovines in Estonia
was 251,300, including 88,400 dairy cows. Compared to the same time of the
previous year, the number of bovines increased by 1% and the number of dairy
cows by 0.3%. The number of dairy cows has shown a downward trend over the past
twenty years, with small increases in between. Today, it is again increasing
slightly. At the same time, the average milk yield per cow has continuously
increased. In 2017, the average milk yield per cow was 9,159 kilograms, i.e.
281 kilograms more than in 2016.
At the end of the year, there were 284,500 pigs and
86,800 sheep and goats in Estonia. The number of pigs increased by 7% and the
number of sheep and goats decreased by 4% compared to the same time in 2016. At
the end of the year, there were 2.2 million poultry, which is 3% more than at the
end of 2016.
In 2017, the production of eggs amounted to 202.5
million, which is 2% more than in 2016. 106,200 tonnes (live weight) of
livestock and poultry were sold for slaughter (incl. exports) and slaughtered
in holdings; the production of meat (live weight) decreased by 9% compared to
the previous year. The production of beef, pork, mutton and goat meat
decreased, while the production of poultrymeat increased.
The statistics are based on the data of the register
of farm animals of the Agricultural Registers and Information Board (ARIB) and
on the data of Estonian Livestock Performance Recording Ltd, which by using
models have been converted to the format necessary for producing statistics. In
addition, the data of statistical questionnaires “Poultry. Quarter” and “Pigs.
Quarter” have been used, the deadline of which was 8 January 2018. Statistics
Estonia published the preliminary yearly summary of livestock farming in 12
working days. For the statistical activity “Livestock farming and meat production”,
the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Rural Affairs,
commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data
necessary for conducting this statistical activity.
