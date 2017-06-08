Car market, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Transport
New car sales surpassed number of imported used cars in 2017 in Estonia
During the
year 25,613 new cars were sold and 23,634 used cars imported into Estonia, the
AMTEL association of car dealers and service companies said.
In the segment of trucks, new unit sales have
surpassed the sale of used vehicles since 2013 and the difference between the
two keeps widening.
There are 725,944 cars registered in the Estonian
motor vehicle register now, the registration of over 120,000 of which has been
suspended. Hence approximately 600,000 cars are moving on our roads at this
point. The number of trucks in the register is approximately 115,000 and of
buses 5,000.
Estonia ranks above the European average for the
number of cars per 1,000 residents, being in 6th place for that indicator in
the EU. For the average size of the car fleet, 15.1 years, it ranks fifth from
the bottom. The average age of the EU car fleet is 10.7 years.
"When it comes to cars, we are one of the
wasteyards of the European Union, so to speak. Old cars don't go on anywhere
from here. Fortunately the clear trend we have is that the import of old cars
is decreasing and people rather prefer to buy a car on the domestic market. A
vehicle history traceable at least to some degree has clearly become an asset.
There's still a long way to go to a rejuvenation of the car fleet," AMTEL
manager Arno Sillat said.
Cars with 2005-2009 as the year of manufacture make up
the biggest age segment in Estonia, numbering 160,000. The next biggest
segments are cars manufactured between 2000 and 2004, which number 129,000, and
cars manufactured between 2010-2014, numbering approximately 106,000.
Cars manufactured in the past three years number
approximately 64,000.
The average year of manufacture of the cars in the
Estonian register is 2002, and 2005 when cars with suspended registration are
left aside.
As at Jan. 1 this year, cars with a gasoline engine
accounted for 60.3% and cars with a diesel engine for 37.8% of the Estonian car
fleet. Cars with a hybrid engine, cars using natural gas as fuel and electric
cars make up 1.8% of the fleet in the following breakdown: gas powered cars 1%,
hybrid cars 0.6%, and electric cars 0.2%.
