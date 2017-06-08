Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
Passenger traffic via Lithuania's airports rose by 9.6% in 2017
Lithuanian airports served a total of 5.246 million passengers in 2017, which is a rise by 9.6% from 2016, reports LETA/BNS.
In the fourth quarter of last year, 1.352 million passengers arrived and left Lithuania's airports, up by 16.3% from October-December of 2016, Statistics Lithuania said.
In October through December, the Vilnius airport accounted for 79.6% of the traffic, while Kaunas and Palanga handled 15.9% and 4.5% of the passenger traffic, respectively. Most of the passengers came from and left for the United Kingdom.
The airports last year handled 15.100 tons of freight and post, which is a rise by 5.8% year-on-year. In the last quarter, the freight traffic grew by 22.9% to 4.6 tons from the same period last year.
