Estonia, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 22.01.2018, 18:17
Estonian former ferry tycoon Leedo eyeing ship services to west, north from Saaremaa
BC, Tallinn, 22.01.2018.Print version
Vjatseslav Leedo, whose company Saaremaa Laevaliinid used to operate subsidized ferries between the mainland and Estonia's large western islands for many years before the contract was awarded to a subsidiary of the state company Port of Tallinn, is planning new ferry routes out of Saaremaa, informs LETA/BNS.
"Saaremaa residents are a close-knit community and our plans now are
to join forces for the direct shipment of Saaremaa products by sea to the north
and west," Leedo told Saarte Haal,
a regional newspaper belonging to him.
"Winds of change are blowing also in the connections between the
mainland and the islands, and the success story and competence of Saaremaa Laevakompanii definitely make Tuule Grupp a very serious player in all
possible developments," Leedo said referring to his companies.
Other articles:
- 22.01.2018 Construction prices in Estonia increased by 1.5% in 2017
- 22.01.2018 Вырос оборот зверофермы Gauja AB в 2017 году
- 22.01.2018 В Эстонии все чаще перерегистрируют служебные автомобили на свое имя
- 22.01.2018 The industrial producer prices in Estonia went down by 2.7 in December y-o-y
- 22.01.2018 Passenger traffic via Lithuania's airports rose by 9.6% in 2017
- 22.01.2018 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai будет ремонтировать локомотивы польской CTL Logistics
- 22.01.2018 Транзитные грузы через Россию пойдут с электронными пломбами
- 22.01.2018 Vilnius Locomotive Repairs Depot will repair locomotives of Poland's CTL Logistics
- 22.01.2018 Долговые обязательства эстонских домохозяйств в III квартале 2017 года увеличились за год на 7%
- 22.01.2018 Пассажиропоток аэропортов Литвы в 2017 году вырос на 9,6%