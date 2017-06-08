Estonian former ferry tycoon Leedo eyeing ship services to west, north from Saaremaa

Vjatseslav Leedo, whose company Saaremaa Laevaliinid used to operate subsidized ferries between the mainland and Estonia's large western islands for many years before the contract was awarded to a subsidiary of the state company Port of Tallinn, is planning new ferry routes out of Saaremaa, informs LETA/BNS.

"Saaremaa residents are a close-knit community and our plans now are to join forces for the direct shipment of Saaremaa products by sea to the north and west," Leedo told Saarte Haal, a regional newspaper belonging to him.

"Winds of change are blowing also in the connections between the mainland and the islands, and the success story and competence of Saaremaa Laevakompanii definitely make Tuule Grupp a very serious player in all possible developments," Leedo said referring to his companies.