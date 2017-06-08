China, Energy, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 22.01.2018, 18:18
LSC Shipmanagement adds bitumen tanker to its fleet
|Photo: lsc.lv
The Asphalt
Synergy is the first bitumen tanker in the LSC
Shipmanagement fleet and one of the largest asphalt transporting ships in
the world. The ship has a total length of 175 meters, width of 30 meters, and
load capacity of 37,000 tonnes.
"This is the twenty-sixth ship in our fleet under
management. As a result, we have expanded our range of services. We are now
able to transport asphalt products and as such, are attracting more and more
new customers and partners” said Robert Kirkup, Chairman of the Board
of Latvijas Kugnieciba.
The Asphalt Synergy was built by Avic Dingheng Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. at their shipyard in China. The vessels delivery ceremony
took place on January 9, 2018. The previous addition to the LSC Shipmanagement fleet took place in June 2017, when tanker Elandra Falcon was
received as part of the technical management fleet.
Latvijas Kugnieciba group owns 16 vessels in the segments of medium-size and handy
tankers. In addition, LSC Shipmanagement has ten other ships under technical management,
thus operating a fleet of 26 ships. The average age of ships in the Latvijas Kugnieciba fleet is nine years.
In the first nine months of 2017, Latvijas Kugnieciba group generated EUR 62.467 million in sales, down 6.5 percent
year-on-year, and its profit reached EUR 11.944 million in contrast to loss a
year ago.
LASCO provides shipping services in all seas and
oceans of the world, trains and recruits crews, as well as provides technical
ship management to its own and ships owned by other companies.
- 22.01.2018 In 2017, the level of producer prices in Latvian industry grew by 3.1%
- 22.01.2018 Здание латвийского Министерства экономики признано деградирующим
- 22.01.2018 Вырос оборот зверофермы Gauja AB в 2017 году
- 22.01.2018 В Эстонии все чаще перерегистрируют служебные автомобили на свое имя
- 22.01.2018 Латвийский премьетр потребовал объяснений по делу о "доме-корабле"
- 22.01.2018 Passenger traffic via Lithuania's airports rose by 9.6% in 2017
- 22.01.2018 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai будет ремонтировать локомотивы польской CTL Logistics
- 22.01.2018 Транзитные грузы через Россию пойдут с электронными пломбами
- 22.01.2018 Norvik banka подал иск против Латвии из-за дела Winergy
- 22.01.2018 Цены производителей в латвийской промышленности в 2017 году выросли на 2,6%