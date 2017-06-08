LSC Shipmanagement adds bitumen tanker to its fleet

At the beginning of this year, LSC Shipmanagement, a subsidiary of Latvijas Kugnieciba (Latvian Shipping Company), added to its technically managed fleet a bitumen tanker, the company announced LETA.

Photo: lsc.lv

The Asphalt Synergy is the first bitumen tanker in the LSC Shipmanagement fleet and one of the largest asphalt transporting ships in the world. The ship has a total length of 175 meters, width of 30 meters, and load capacity of 37,000 tonnes.

"This is the twenty-sixth ship in our fleet under management. As a result, we have expanded our range of services. We are now able to transport asphalt products and as such, are attracting more and more new customers and partners” said Robert Kirkup, Chairman of the Board of Latvijas Kugnieciba.

The Asphalt Synergy was built by Avic Dingheng Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. at their shipyard in China. The vessels delivery ceremony took place on January 9, 2018. The previous addition to the LSC Shipmanagement fleet took place in June 2017, when tanker Elandra Falcon was received as part of the technical management fleet.

Latvijas Kugnieciba group owns 16 vessels in the segments of medium-size and handy tankers. In addition, LSC Shipmanagement has ten other ships under technical management, thus operating a fleet of 26 ships. The average age of ships in the Latvijas Kugnieciba fleet is nine years.

In the first nine months of 2017, Latvijas Kugnieciba group generated EUR 62.467 million in sales, down 6.5 percent year-on-year, and its profit reached EUR 11.944 million in contrast to loss a year ago.

LASCO provides shipping services in all seas and oceans of the world, trains and recruits crews, as well as provides technical ship management to its own and ships owned by other companies.