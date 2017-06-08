Baltic Export, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Orkla Foods Latvia raises exports by 21.5% in 2017
She added that this year Orkla Foods Latvia plans to keep doing business in its existing markets, paying special attention to its key export markets like Finland, Estonia, Lithuania and the Czech Republic.
Asked if Orkla Foods Latvia plans to expand to any new markets, Bemhena said that for the time being the company is working with its existing markets. “The number of export markets is less important that he overall export volume and a targeted business plan for each export market,” the head of the food company explained.
On the domestic market, Orkla Foods Latvia aims to provide a range of products in the existing basic product categories and to continue analyzing consumers’ interests and develop innovative products, Bemhena said.
As reported, Orkla Foods Latvia ships its products to the United States, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Canada, Russia, the UK, Lithuania, Norway, Slovakia, Finland, Ukraine, Germany and Sweden.
Orkla Foods Latvija generated EUR 29.909 million in turnover in 2016 at a 22.6% growth from 2015, and its profit rose 34.6% to EUR 2.169 million.
Norwegian food group Orkla in August 2014 acquired Latvia's NP Foods group and later decided to merge Latvian food companies Laima, Staburadze, Latfood and NP Foods into one company called Orkla Confectionery&Snacks Latvija and also to merge Latvian companies Spilva and Gutta into another company, Orkla Foods Latvija.
