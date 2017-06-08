Tallinn Airport passenger numbers hit record 2.6 mln

Altogether 2.6 million passengers passed through Tallinn Airport in 2017, marking a new all-time high and an increase of 19% over the previous year, reports LETA/BNS.

The exact number of passengers was 2,648,361.





In December, passengers numbered 188,600, 18.1% more than in December 2016, the state-owned airport company Tallinna Lennujaam said.





Eero Pargmae, CCO of the airport company, described the year 2017 as extraordinary in aviation.





"A favorable economic environment upheld demand for regular flights throughout the year. Besides, also the number of passengers of charter flights made an impressive leap," Pargmae said.

In the first six months of the year, the year-on-year increase in passenger numbers was in the region of 16% on the average, in the second half of the year the rate of growth grew to 20%, underpinned by the EU presidency. The number of passengers of charter flights increased 31% year over year.





The airport company expects the number of passengers to keep growing this year, as more departures will be added on existing services to London, Kiev and Copenhagen, and Malta, Paphos in Cyprus, Ohrid in Macedonia and Constanta in Romania to be added as new destinations.





Of individual airlines, Nordica carried 69% more passengers in collaboration with LOT Polish Airlines than in 2016 and Transaviabaltika, operator of flights between the mainland and the large western islands, 88% more passengers. Operator of charter flights SmartLynx Estonia boosted its passenger numbers 50%.





Sixteen airlines operated regular flights to and from Tallinn in 2017, the biggest of which was Nordica with a market share of 23%, followed by airBaltic, Finnair, Lufthansa and Ryanair with market shares ranging from 9 to 15%. The average load factor of flights was 69%.





Flights from Tallinn to 25 destinations, including the Estonian island capitals of Kardla and Kuressaare, are operated out of Tallinn through the year. In the summer season the number of destinations peaks at 36.





During 2017, St. Petersburg, Goteborg and Hamburg were added as destinations, as well as flights to Heathrow London, operated by British Airways.