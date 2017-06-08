Riga included on TripAdvisor's Destinations on the Rise list for 2018

The influential global travel portal TripAdvisor has included Riga on its Top 10 Destination of the Rise list for 2018, informs LETA.

Riga was ranked seventh on the list, while Ishigaki in Japan was ranked first and the Polish city of Gdansk was the highest ranking European city - sixth.

''The Latvian capital, the largest city in the Baltics, is a fascinating mixture of proud Latvian tradition and influences of the various countries that have occupied it. Independent once again since 1991, Riga's Art Nouveau center has won it UNESCO World Heritage Site designation. Opened up to mass tourism with the advent of budget air travel, Riga's Old City and its abundance of bars and restaurants can be explored on foot. The New Town is easily reached by an efficient and modern bus and tram network,'' TripAdvisor writes about Riga.