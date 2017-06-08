Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism
Riga included on TripAdvisor's Destinations on the Rise list for 2018
The influential global travel portal TripAdvisor has included Riga on its Top 10 Destination of the Rise list for 2018, informs LETA.
Riga was ranked seventh on the list, while Ishigaki in Japan was ranked
first and the Polish city of Gdansk was the highest ranking European city -
sixth.
''The Latvian capital, the largest city in the Baltics, is a fascinating
mixture of proud Latvian tradition and influences of the various countries that
have occupied it. Independent once again since 1991, Riga's Art Nouveau center
has won it UNESCO World Heritage Site designation. Opened up to mass tourism
with the advent of budget air travel, Riga's Old City and its abundance of bars
and restaurants can be explored on foot. The New Town is easily reached by an
efficient and modern bus and tram network,'' TripAdvisor writes about Riga.
