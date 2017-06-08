Financial Services, Good for Business, Lithuania, Technology, USA
Wednesday, 10.01.2018, 10:20
Harbortouch plans expansion in Lithuania
Harbortouch Payments Lithuania CEO Tadas Vizgirda says that the company's growth in Lithuania has been
unexpectedly fast.
"Our expansion is faster than we expected,
because there are more talents in Lithuania than it was thought and we managed
to find people faster," Vizgirda told BNS.
"We opened a software center in June and the
parent company also decided to open a support center that serves customers in
America," he said.
The company said last June that it would create around
90 jobs in the Vilnius unit in the first year of operation. It currently
employs around 60 people.
According to Vizgirda, Harbortouch is currently making new acquisitions in the US and the newly-acquired
businesses are also likely to consider operating in Lithuania. The companies
purchased by Harbortouch include Restaurant Manager, Future PoS and
POSitouch. Harbortouch is part of the Lighthouse network.
Founded by millionaire Jared Isaacman in 1999, Harbortouch currently serves around 300,000 businesses
worldwide and processes some 10 billion euros annually.
