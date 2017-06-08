Harbortouch plans expansion in Lithuania

US point-of-sale (POS) solutions provider Harbortouch, present in Lithuania since last June, is planning to expand its operations in the country and hire at least 30 more professionals in 2018, informs LETA/BNS.

Harbortouch Payments Lithuania CEO Tadas Vizgirda says that the company's growth in Lithuania has been unexpectedly fast.

"Our expansion is faster than we expected, because there are more talents in Lithuania than it was thought and we managed to find people faster," Vizgirda told BNS.

"We opened a software center in June and the parent company also decided to open a support center that serves customers in America," he said.

The company said last June that it would create around 90 jobs in the Vilnius unit in the first year of operation. It currently employs around 60 people.

According to Vizgirda, Harbortouch is currently making new acquisitions in the US and the newly-acquired businesses are also likely to consider operating in Lithuania. The companies purchased by Harbortouch include Restaurant Manager, Future PoS and POSitouch. Harbortouch is part of the Lighthouse network.

Founded by millionaire Jared Isaacman in 1999, Harbortouch currently serves around 300,000 businesses worldwide and processes some 10 billion euros annually.