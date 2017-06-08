Analytics, Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Foreign trade , Good for Business, Lithuania
Lithuania's exports rise 17%, imports up 17.5% in January-November
Lithuania's exports rose by 17% in January through November 2017 from a year earlier to reach 24.089 billion euros and its imports grew by 17.5% to 26.356 billion euros, Statistics Lithuania said on January 9th, cites LETA/BNS.
Lithuania's
foreign trade deficit for the 11 months widened by 22.1% year-on-year to 2.267
billion euros, the statistics office said.
Exports of Lithuanian-origin goods alone increased by
14.8% to 14.236 billion euros. Excluding mineral products, these exports grew
by 11.4% to 11.253 billion euros.
Lithuania's key export partners in the reporting
period were Russia with 14.7% of the overall exports, Latvia with 10% and
Poland with 8.2%.
Russia also topped the import rankings with 12.8% of
the total imports, followed by Germany with 12.4% and Poland with 10.6%.
