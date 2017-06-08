Lithuania's exports rise 17%, imports up 17.5% in January-November

Lithuania's exports rose by 17% in January through November 2017 from a year earlier to reach 24.089 billion euros and its imports grew by 17.5% to 26.356 billion euros, Statistics Lithuania said on January 9th, cites LETA/BNS.

Lithuania's foreign trade deficit for the 11 months widened by 22.1% year-on-year to 2.267 billion euros, the statistics office said.

Exports of Lithuanian-origin goods alone increased by 14.8% to 14.236 billion euros. Excluding mineral products, these exports grew by 11.4% to 11.253 billion euros.

Lithuania's key export partners in the reporting period were Russia with 14.7% of the overall exports, Latvia with 10% and Poland with 8.2%.

Russia also topped the import rankings with 12.8% of the total imports, followed by Germany with 12.4% and Poland with 10.6%.