Tuesday, 09.01.2018, 09:39
Number of passengers carried by TS Laevad grows to 2.23 mln in 2017
BC, Tallinn, 09.01.2018.
The Port of Tallinn subsidiary TS Laevad carried 2.23 million passengers and 950,000 vehicles in 2017, respectively 8% and 9% more than the year before, reports LETA/BNS.
On the Virtsu-Kuivastu route between the mainland and the islands of Muhu
and Saaremaa 1.66 million passengers and 0.71 million vehicles were carried
during the 12 months, both increasing 8% compared to the year before.
On the Rohukula-Heltermaa route connecting the island of Hiiumaa with the
mainland the number of passengers was 0.57 million and of vehicles 0.24
million, which is respectively 7% and 15% more than in 2016.
In December the number of passengers carried increased by 10% to 145,200
and the number of vehicles carried by 11% to 63,600.
