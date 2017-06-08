Estonia, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Tuesday, 09.01.2018, 09:39

Number of passengers carried by TS Laevad grows to 2.23 mln in 2017

BC, Tallinn, 09.01.2018.Print version
The Port of Tallinn subsidiary TS Laevad carried 2.23 million passengers and 950,000 vehicles in 2017, respectively 8% and 9% more than the year before, reports LETA/BNS.

On the Virtsu-Kuivastu route between the mainland and the islands of Muhu and Saaremaa 1.66 million passengers and 0.71 million vehicles were carried during the 12 months, both increasing 8% compared to the year before.

 

On the Rohukula-Heltermaa route connecting the island of Hiiumaa with the mainland the number of passengers was 0.57 million and of vehicles 0.24 million, which is respectively 7% and 15% more than in 2016.

 

In December the number of passengers carried increased by 10% to 145,200 and the number of vehicles carried by 11% to 63,600.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 