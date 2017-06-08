Number of passengers carried by TS Laevad grows to 2.23 mln in 2017

The Port of Tallinn subsidiary TS Laevad carried 2.23 million passengers and 950,000 vehicles in 2017, respectively 8% and 9% more than the year before, reports LETA/BNS.

On the Virtsu-Kuivastu route between the mainland and the islands of Muhu and Saaremaa 1.66 million passengers and 0.71 million vehicles were carried during the 12 months, both increasing 8% compared to the year before.

On the Rohukula-Heltermaa route connecting the island of Hiiumaa with the mainland the number of passengers was 0.57 million and of vehicles 0.24 million, which is respectively 7% and 15% more than in 2016.

In December the number of passengers carried increased by 10% to 145,200 and the number of vehicles carried by 11% to 63,600.