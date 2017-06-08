Estonia, Good for Business, Port, Tourism, Transport
Port of Tallinn passenger numbers hit record high for 10th consecutive year
The numbers
of cruise passengers and passengers on the Swedish route also hit a record
high, Port of Tallinn told BNS. The company's CCO and board member Margus Vihman said that the Port
of Tallinn's annual passenger statistics give reason to joy, as last year
was record-breaking in terms of passenger numbers for the tenth year in a row.
"Port of Tallinn exceeded the one million
passengers margin in 1992, the first time the ports serviced more than five
million passengers was in 1998, the number fluctuated between five to seven
million passengers over the course of the next nine years, and since 2008, each
following year has been record-breaking in terms of passenger numbers. It is
good to look at these kinds of results and we will continue to work in the
future in the name of growing passenger numbers," Vihman said, adding
that the number of cruise passengers who visited Tallinn last year was also at
a record high. "Cruise ships visited Tallinn on 311 occasions and brought
564,280 cruise tourists to visit the city. Cruise ships visited the port of
Saaremaa on five occasions with 1,513 tourists on board. Cruise tourist numbers
were up 19.2% compared to 2016," he said.
The most popular ferry route last year was still the
Tallinn-Helsinki route, with altogether 8.83 million passengers or 83% of all
passengers travelling on that route. The number of passengers travelling on the
Tallinn-Helsinki route was 3.7% higher than in the same period the year before.
The number of passengers on the Tallinn-Stockholm
route grew 4.8% on year, for the first time exceeding the one million margin
with 1,030,029 passengers. Ten% of all passengers of the ports travelled on the
Swedish route while, one% or 83,400 people travelled on the Russian route.
The most popular vessel in 2017 was Tallink's new
Megastar operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, on board of which travelled
altogether 1,997,312 passengers, followed by Viking Line's Viking XPRS
operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route with 1,751,820 passengers serviced in
2017. The third most popular vessel was Tallink's Star, which also operates on
the Tallinn-Helsinki route and carried altogether 1,668,454 passengers last
year.
Tallink's share of the annual passenger numbers was
57%, followed by Viking Line with 22%, Eckero Line with 14% and Moby SPL with
1%.
The number of passenger ferry visits totaled 6,039 in
2017.
