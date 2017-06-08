Energy, Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Transport
Cargo turnover of Ventspils port terminals rose by 7% in 2017
In December
2017, the Ventspils port terminals reloaded 1.5 million tons of cargo in what
was the best monthly cargo turnover result in half a year.
The steepest annual growth in 2017 was recorded in the
segment of coal cargos and the traffic of ro-ro cargos continued to show steady
growth as well.
The port’s spokeswoman informed that Stena Lina ferry
operator continued to raise the turnover of both cargos and passengers carried
via Ventspils. In 2017, the company set a new record of ferry passengers as
209,894 people were carried on the Ventspils- Nynashamn ferry line, which is a
30% increase against 2016. The turnover of ro-ro cargos on the ferry line grew
17% year-on-year to 2.1 million tons in 2017.
While some of the terminals operating at the Freeport
of Ventspils managed to increase their cargo turnover last year, others
continued to see a decline in cargo traffic. Kalija Parks was the least active
terminal in Ventspils as it only reloaded 206,000 tons of cargo in 2017, which
means that it was using 3% of its reloading capacity, or nearly 50% less than
in 2016, the port’s representatives said.
Ventspils is Latvia’s second largest port by cargo
turnover.
