Ireland's CityJet investing EUR 2 mln in Vilnius

Ireland's regional airline CityJet, which set up a subsidiary in Lithuania last August, is expanding operations in the Scandinavian and Baltic region, with plans to hire 40 employees in Vilnius and invest over 2 million euros, reports LETA/BNS.

The company said it was searching for 10 pilots and 30 other specialists in Vilnius as part of its drive to expand its network of supplying aircraft for other carriers – known as ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance or wet lease).





"Our Vilnius operation has recently come on stream and we are basing pilots and crew in the Lithuanian capital to service routes along the Baltic and northern Europe. We have significant opportunities for aircrew operating out of Vilnius on short haul routes," Pat Byrne, CEO and founder of CityJet, said in a press release.





According to the communique, the company has two Bombardier CRJ passenger jets at Vilnius, which it leases to the Scandinavian airline SAS.





CityJet currently has 45 aircraft with 1,250 staff operating out of 10 bases across Europe.