Wednesday, 03.01.2018, 18:05
Tallink's December passenger numbers grow 6.2% on year
The number
of cargo units carried during the month grew 10% year over year to 28,315 and
of vehicles 0.6% to 87,700.
The number of passengers carried in the final quarter
of the year was 2.3 million, 4% more than during the same three-month period in
2016. The number of transported cargo units increased 14.1% to 97,300 units but
the number of passenger vehicles decreased 0.8% to 254,000 year over year, the
company told the stock exchange.
Passengers carried between Estonia and Finland
in December numbered 435,500, marking an increase of 5.5%, and cargo units
numbered 17,900, up 12.3%. The number of passenger cars meanwhile declined 0.4%
to 67,000. In the fourth quarter, the number of passengers on the
Estonia-Finland route grew 2.6% to 1.2 million, cargo units were up 16.1% at
61,700, and the number of passenger cars dropped 2.4% to 195,900.
On the Estonia-Sweden route the number of passengers
in December increased 6.6% year over year to 86,500 and the number of
passengers in the final quarter of the year grew 6.1% to 236,700. The number of
cargo units decreased by 2% to 3,300 in December but grew 1.2% to 11,500 in the
final quarter of the year.
Of passenger cars respectively 4.3% and 4.9% fewer
were carried on the Estonia-Sweden route in December and the final quarter of
the year.
On the Finland-Sweden route the number of passengers
grew 4.3% to 232,300 in December and 1.4% to 685,100 in the final quarter of
the year. The number of cargo units grew by 5.8% over year for December and by
7.3% for the fourth quarter to respectively 5,980 and 20,100. Of cars 9,963
were carried in December, 10.1% more than in December 2016, and 26,288
in the fourth quarter, 2.6% more than in the fourth quarter of 2016.
On the Latvia-Sweden route the number of passengers
grew 19.5% to 60,860 in December and 26.9% to 167,100 in the final quarter of
the year. Cargo units carried on that route grew 44.3% over year to 1,154 units
in December and 89.3% to 4,116 units in the final quarter.
Cars carried on the Latvia-Sweden route numbered 5,600
in December and 16,100 in the fourth quarter, marking increases of respectively
2.5% and 22%.
In the disclosure of passenger and cargo statistics to
the stock exchange, Tallink highlighted several events that had an effect on
the company's operations in the reporting period. Specifically, on Jan. 29,
2017 the new LNG fast ferry Megastar started operating Tallink Shuttle
service on the Tallinn-Helsinki route, replacing the fast ferry Superstar. In
December 2016, the cruise ferry Silja Europa started operating on the
Tallinn-Helsinki route, replacing the cruise ferry Baltic Queen.
In December 2016, the cruise ferry Baltic Queen
started operating on the Tallinn-Stockholm route, replacing the cruise ferry
Romantika. Cruise ferry Romantika started operating on Riga-Stockholm route in
December 2016 as a second ship next to the cruise ferry Isabelle.
