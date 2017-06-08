Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Klaipeda port sets new freight record in 2017
BC, Vilnius, 03.01.2018.
The Lithuanian port of Klaipeda set a new cargo handling record in 2017 – reloading nearly 43 million tons of freight, which is an increase of 2016 results by over 7%, reports LETA/BNS.
"The final loading results can still change, as some vessels that arrived at the end of December are still being loaded. In any case, the port has set a new loading record. This result encourages us to brace up and work to keep the same level this year," Dovile Ringis, spokeswoman for the port, told BNS.
According to preliminary results, the port handled 42.99 million tons of freight over 2017, a rise by 7.1%, from 40.13 million tons, in the year before, which was also a new record at the time.
In December alone, the port's handling operations expanded by 13.6% to 3.77 million tons year-on-year.
Detailed freight loading results should be published next week.
