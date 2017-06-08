Culture, Estonia, Financial Services, Good for Business, Legislation, Wages
Minimum wage of cultural workers rises to EUR 1,150 in Estonia
The gross minimum salary of a cultural worker who has a university degree
or who works in a position that requires a university degree is to exceed 1,000
euros for the first time, rising to 1,150 euros or by 22%. According to a
previously signed agreement, the salary of full-time cultural workers should
reach Estonia's average monthly pay by 2020.
According to Saar, the rapid wage increase shows that the government values
Estonia's cultural workers. "In three years we have been able to raise
minimum pay by 419 euros and if we continue in the same rate, we will reach the
minimum pay goal of cultural workers by the deadline agreed upon. Our common
interest is to guarantee continuity and growth of specialists, and a rapid wage
increase helps to assure that," he said.
The wage increase concerns the cultural workers whose pay comes from the
state budget.
