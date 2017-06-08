Minimum wage of cultural workers rises to EUR 1,150 in Estonia

Estonian Culture Minister Indrek Saar and head of the confederation of Estonian public sector trade unions TALO, Ago Tuuling, on Tuesday signed the 2018 pay agreement of cultural workers, according to which the gross minimum monthly salary of cultural workers working in state institutions is to be 1,150 euros in 2018, reports LETA/BNS.

Photo: ku.ee

The gross minimum salary of a cultural worker who has a university degree or who works in a position that requires a university degree is to exceed 1,000 euros for the first time, rising to 1,150 euros or by 22%. According to a previously signed agreement, the salary of full-time cultural workers should reach Estonia's average monthly pay by 2020.

According to Saar, the rapid wage increase shows that the government values Estonia's cultural workers. "In three years we have been able to raise minimum pay by 419 euros and if we continue in the same rate, we will reach the minimum pay goal of cultural workers by the deadline agreed upon. Our common interest is to guarantee continuity and growth of specialists, and a rapid wage increase helps to assure that," he said.

The wage increase concerns the cultural workers whose pay comes from the state budget.