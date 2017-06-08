Orkla Latvija focused on long-term relations in existing markets in 2017, exports rose

Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija, the owner of such food brands as Laima, Selga, Staburadze and Adazu Cipsi, in 2017 mostly focused on long-term relations in the existing market, said the company’s spokeswoman Lineta Miksa, cites LETA.

"We continue implementation of our export strategy, mostly focusing on long term relations in the existing markets – Russia, Belarus, Lithuania, Scandinavia, Germany, Israel, the UK and other countries," said Miska, commenting on the company’s performance.

She reminded that the company’s exports this year has risen compared to last year. This has been completed by strengthening cooperation in the existing markets, focusing on long term relation formation in Russia, Belarus, Lithuania, Scandinavia, the US, Germany, Israel, the UK and other countries.

As reported, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija closed 2016 with EUR 77.774 million in consolidated turnover and a profit of EUR 768,690.

Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija is one of the leading producers of chocolate, confectionery and snacks in the Baltic states. Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija’s portfolio includes the following brands - Laima, Selga, Staburadze, AdazuCipsi and Taffel.