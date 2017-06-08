Baltic Export, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 02.01.2018, 17:23
Orkla Latvija focused on long-term relations in existing markets in 2017, exports rose
"We continue implementation of our export strategy, mostly focusing on
long term relations in the existing markets – Russia, Belarus, Lithuania,
Scandinavia, Germany, Israel, the UK and other countries," said Miska,
commenting on the company’s performance.
She reminded that the company’s exports this year has risen compared to
last year. This has been completed by strengthening cooperation in the existing
markets, focusing on long term relation formation in Russia, Belarus,
Lithuania, Scandinavia, the US, Germany, Israel, the UK and other countries.
As reported, Orkla Confectionery
& Snacks Latvija closed 2016 with EUR 77.774 million in consolidated
turnover and a profit of EUR 768,690.
Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija is one of the leading producers of chocolate, confectionery and snacks in
the Baltic states. Orkla Confectionery
& Snacks Latvija’s portfolio includes the following brands - Laima,
Selga, Staburadze, AdazuCipsi and Taffel.
