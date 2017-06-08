EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 29.12.2017, 14:52
Ikea investing EUR 47 mln in new furniture factory in Lithuania
The group plans to complete the furniture production expansion project,
worth 46.8 million euros in total, in 2019, Lithuania's chipboard and furniture
manufacturer Ikea Industry Lietuva
says in its report for the 2016-2017 financial year filed with the Center of
Registers.
Ikea Industry Lietuva has signed an investment agreement with the Economy Ministry under which
the company committed itself to investing 15.5 million euros in the expansion
project and the ministry pledged to provide 1.44 million euros to cover
eligible costs.
The company announced the planned investment in Kazlu Ruda late September, but it gave no details as to the amount.
It then said that construction on the new facility was expected to be completed
in the summer of 2019.
Ikea Industry Lietuva posted 102.742 million euros in revenue for the financial year ended
August 31, 2017, a rise of 4% year-on-year. Its net profit dropped by 36.4% to
4.27 million euros.
The Lithuanian company is 100% owned by Dutch-registered Ikea Industry Holding and its ultimate
shareholder is Dutch-registered Ingka
Holding.
- 02.12.2018 IMMER Digital: an innovative approach to manufacturing flexible packaging
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 02.01.2018 IMMER Digital: инновационный подход к производству гибкой упаковки
- 29.12.2017 In Q3, exports of services amounted to EUR 2.2 bln, imports – EUR 1.3 bln in Lithuania
- 29.12.2017 In November, retail trade turnover in Latvia rose by 4.7%
- 29.12.2017 Construction costs in November grew by 0.4% in Latvia
- 29.12.2017 Healthcare expenses in Estonia up 6.9% on year in 2016
- 29.12.2017 Tricky hiring system pushes Ukrainians into shadow in Lithuania
- 29.12.2017 Liepaja has started several ambitious projects in 2017