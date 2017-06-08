Baltic Export, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine
Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 28.12.2017, 01:54
Grindex plans to keep expanding to EU, South-East Asian markets
He indicated that the aforementioned regions are the pharmaceutical group’s
strategic markets and that expansion to new markets will diversify the
company’s operations and reduce business risks.
Bundulis considers the outgoing year to be generally successful for Grindex, which has achieved significant
results by investing in marketing and sales activities. “The positive trend and
growth has been continuing throughout the year,” the head of the pharmaceutical
group said.
Commenting on the investments made by the company this year, the Grindex CEO said that their total value
would be around EUR 7 million. In the first half of the year, Grindex launched a new production line
in HBM Pharma Ltd., a subsidiary in Slovakia, increasing production capacity to
150 million ampoules a year. Work also continued on key research and
development projects.
Asked about the company’s financial results for this year, Bundulis said
that last year the group turned over EUR 105.4 million and that in line with
this year’s target turnover should grow by 10%, which the group is likely to
achieve.
Commenting on the company’s future plans, Bundulis said that Grindex has completed major
restructuring in recent years, which has enabled the group to strengthen its
market position and competitiveness.
As reported, Grindex reported EUR
95.9 million in turnover for the first nine months of this year, which was a 32%
increase against the nine-month period in 2016. The group’s net profit,
attributable to shareholders of the parent company, was EUR 6.5 million and has
increased by EUR 0.04 million or 1% compared to the first nine months of 2016.
