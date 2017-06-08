Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 26.12.2017, 00:37
German Flixbus may enter Estonian market
"It is very likely that their ambition is to expand across Europe,
become a transport group that very actively takes over markets. They have done
that very successfully in Western Europe," Osula told the newspaper.
Flixbus, a German company
founded in 2013, is to take over the routes and buses of Polish Polski Bus. In addition, the company is
to expand in France and Italy, and will soon start operating in Hungary and
Austria. In Germany Flixbus has
achieved the position of market leader in five years.
According to Osula, the success of Flixbus
lies in using innovative technology as well as in the company using financing
logics characteristic of a startup, according to which it is initially more
important to take over the market than to earn profit. "Technology is
behind the success of Flixbus,"
he added.
If Flixbus enters the Estonian
market, it has to consider local carriers and regionality, Osula said, adding
that there is strong competition between local bus companies.
According to Osula, other large bus companies will probably not enter the
Estonian market. "I know most of Europe's bus companies and entrepreneurs.
Several of them have been here, but either the market has turned out to be too
small or there is not enough profit," he added.
