Tele2 equips 7 base stations with solar panels in Latvia

Continuing development in the directions of sustainable entrepreneurship, Tele2 mobile operation this year has equipped seven base stations with solar panels in Latvia, the company reported LETA.

The company said that thinking about sustainable and environment-friendly operations, Tele2 in Grenctale introduced the first base stations operated on alternative energy, but this year seven more base stations will be equipped with solar panels.





Next year the company plans to continue development in this direction.





Tele2, founded in 1995, fully belongs to Swedish Tele2 Sverige Aktiebolag. The company last year generated EUR 111.224 million in turnover and earned EUR 16.030 million in profit.