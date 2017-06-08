Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Saturday, 23.12.2017
airBaltic passengers up 24% in November
In November,
the airline performed 3 914 flights, or 13% more than in the same period of
2016. During the first eleven months of the 2017 airBaltic has operated 46 144 flights.
The airline’s
load factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the
number of available seats, was at a level of 66% in November 2017. During the
first eleven months of 2017, airBaltic’s
load factor was at a level of 77%.
The 15-minute
flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic
reached a level of 92.4% in November 2017. This means that more than 92 out of
every 100 airBaltic flights departed
at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes. The flight punctuality
indicator during the first eleven months of 2017 reached a level of 87.9%.
|
|
November, 2017
|
November, 2016
|
Changes
|
Number of
passengers
|
251 387
|
202 488
|
+24%
|
Number of
flights
|
3 914
|
3 459
|
+13%
|
Load factor
|
66%
|
67%
|
-1.0
percentage point
|
15-minute
departure punctuality
|
92.4%
|
88%
|
+4.4
percentage points
|
|
January – November, 2017
|
January – November, 2016
|
Changes
|
Number of
passengers
|
3 258 421
|
2 683
856
|
+21%
|
Number of
flights
|
46 144
|
40
382
|
+14%
|
Load factor
|
77%
|
75%
|
+2.0
percentage points
|
15-minute
departure punctuality
|
87.9%
|
89.1%
|
-1.2 percentage
points
airBaltic operates
direct flights from Riga to over 60 destinations. airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network
spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights
from Tallinn and Vilnius.
