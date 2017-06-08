airBaltic passengers up 24% in November

The Latvian airline airBaltic in November 2017 carried 251 387 passengers or 24% more than in the same period of 2016. During the first eleven months of 2017 the Latvian airline airBaltic has transported a total of 3 258 421 passengers to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East, informed BC airline's press service.

In November, the airline performed 3 914 flights, or 13% more than in the same period of 2016. During the first eleven months of the 2017 airBaltic has operated 46 144 flights.

The airline’s load factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats, was at a level of 66% in November 2017. During the first eleven months of 2017, airBaltic’s load factor was at a level of 77%.

The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic reached a level of 92.4% in November 2017. This means that more than 92 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes. The flight punctuality indicator during the first eleven months of 2017 reached a level of 87.9%.

November, 2017 November, 2016 Changes Number of passengers 251 387 202 488 +24% Number of flights 3 914 3 459 +13% Load factor 66% 67% -1.0 percentage point 15-minute departure punctuality 92.4% 88% +4.4 percentage points January – November, 2017 January – November, 2016 Changes Number of passengers 3 258 421 2 683 856 +21% Number of flights 46 144 40 382 +14% Load factor 77% 75% +2.0 percentage points 15-minute departure punctuality 87.9% 89.1% -1.2 percentage points

airBaltic operates direct flights from Riga to over 60 destinations. airBaltic offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.