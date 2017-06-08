Analytics, Employment, Good for Business, Labour-market, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 23.12.2017, 23:38
Number of job vacancies in Latvia grew by 21.8% at end-September
The number
of job vacancies in the public sector grew 10.4% over the past year to 6,200,
and in the private sector job vacancies jumped 29.3% year-on-year to 11,100.
Of all jobs available in Latvia, 1.9% were vacant,
including 2.1% in the public sector and 1.8% in the private sector.
Statistics show that 2.7% of skilled worker jobs and
2.2% of specialist jobs were vacant at the end of this past September.
There were also 898,600 occupied jobs in Latvia at the
end of September, which is 3,300 jobs or 0.4% more than at the end of September
2016.
The number of occupied jobs grew by 2,200 or 0.4%
year-on-year to 611,500 in the private sector and by 1,100 or 0.4% to 287,200
in the public sector.
Occupied jobs rose at the steepest rate, by 7,3% or
4,200, in construction. Also, occupied jobs in ICT services increased by 4.7%
or 1,500.
In the third quarter of 2017 the highest percentage of
vacant jobs was reported in public administration (4.5%), healthcare (2.6%), as
well as transport and warehousing and construction (2.2%).
- 22.12.2017 Россия обвинила Латвию в нарушении международных обязательств и этнической нетерпимости
- 22.12.2017 In 2016, value added generated in the tourism sector stood at 3% in Lithuania
- 22.12.2017 Недвижимость и золото - самые популярные инвестиции в Литве
- 22.12.2017 КС признал конституционным требование лояльности педагогов к Латвийскому государству
- 22.12.2017 В Рижском порту перевалено 31,1 млн. тонн различных грузов
- 22.12.2017 Estonian government supports bringing 2 new planes on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes
- 22.12.2017 Украинский ПриватБанк готовит продажу 45,6% латвийского PrivatBank
- 22.12.2017 Rietumu и фонд «Поколение» подарили Детской больнице оборудование для внутривенного питания новорожденных
- 22.12.2017 Latvian traffic police get 206 wearable cameras for fighting corruption risks
- 22.12.2017 Rimi in Latvia promises to sell only cage-free eggs, starting from 2025