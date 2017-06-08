Number of job vacancies in Latvia grew by 21.8% at end-September

At the end of September 2017, there were 17,300 job vacancies in Latvia, which is 3,100 vacancies or 21.8% more than at the end of September 2016, writes LETA, according to the data released by the Central Statistics Bureau.

The number of job vacancies in the public sector grew 10.4% over the past year to 6,200, and in the private sector job vacancies jumped 29.3% year-on-year to 11,100.

Of all jobs available in Latvia, 1.9% were vacant, including 2.1% in the public sector and 1.8% in the private sector.

Statistics show that 2.7% of skilled worker jobs and 2.2% of specialist jobs were vacant at the end of this past September.

There were also 898,600 occupied jobs in Latvia at the end of September, which is 3,300 jobs or 0.4% more than at the end of September 2016.

The number of occupied jobs grew by 2,200 or 0.4% year-on-year to 611,500 in the private sector and by 1,100 or 0.4% to 287,200 in the public sector.

Occupied jobs rose at the steepest rate, by 7,3% or 4,200, in construction. Also, occupied jobs in ICT services increased by 4.7% or 1,500.





In the third quarter of 2017 the highest percentage of vacant jobs was reported in public administration (4.5%), healthcare (2.6%), as well as transport and warehousing and construction (2.2%).