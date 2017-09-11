Banks, EU – Baltic States, Fintech, Forum, Innovations, Latvia, Technology
TechChill 2020 announces its first speakers. Startup and technology conference is celebrating its 9th season
The two-day
conference content will offer speeches and discussions on the latest trends in
technology, with a focus on ideas that have the potential to change the world
and make it more sustainable. The agenda will particularly focus on 5G
technologies, Blockchain and Greentech. In addition, TechChill organizers have
included topics as Sales and Marketing and Founder stories that are important
for the Baltic Sea region. Among the first announced speakers are Patrick
Lee, Co-founder of Rotten
Tomatoes, an American
review-aggregation website for film and television, Ben Larson, CEO
of Vertosa, a
California manufacturer that creates effective and reliable active ingredients
for infused product makers, Juhani Mykkänen, Co-founder of Wolt, a food-delivery platform, Barbara Belvisi, Founder and CEO
of Interstellar Labs, a
company that designs and builds bio regenerative villages on Earth and beyond, Helga
Valfells, Managing Partner of Crowberry
Capital, a Nordic venture
fund based in Reykjavik, Jules Miller, Partner at IBM Blockchain Accelerator, an accelerator that helps Blockchain
startups, Eunice Chen, Advisor and former VP of Marketing at Cloud9, an esports organization.
“Our goal is to
talk about technologies and processes already in motion, which will impact our
lives in the coming years, as well as the people behind them. We are excited to
welcome leaders from globally known companies to share their stories here in Riga,”
shares Madara Ermansone, COO of TechChill.
The TechChill
conference is organized by an independent, non-profit organization of the same
name, which creates and conducts activities throughout the year to help Latvian
startups build contacts, gain new knowledge and raise Latvia's international
profile. In the coming months, 20 satellite events organized by TechChill
will be held in Riga and in various other countries outside Latvia to promote
Latvia as a potential and excellent place to start and develop new businesses.
The season-ending at the TechChill conference will gather together more
than 2000 attendees, 200 investors, 400 startups, 100 speakers and 70 media representatives.
TechChill will continue its tradition – Fifty
Founders Battle that will showcase 50 most promising startups from the Baltics,
Scandinavia and Central Europe by giving them a chance to step on the stage and
pitch their ideas in front of conference's audience, international VC's,
business angels, accelerators, media, and the official jury. Currently signed
up participants are IBM Blockchain Accelerator, 500 Startups, Startup Wise
Guys, Flashpoint Venture Capital, Pegasus Ventures, SuperSeed, Inventure, Karma
Ventures, Change Ventures, Superhero Capital, Practica, Contrarian Ventures and
more, looking for their next investment. All fifty startups will also receive a
ticket to TechChill 2020 and will participate in a coaching session during Fifty
Founders Bootcamp, organized in cooperation with Startup Wise Guys.
For more information and tickets visit techchill.co/
TechChill is a startup community non-profit that
hosts the largest tech event in Latvia on February 20-21 in Riga. A two-day
agenda across two stages will include 100 speakers, including experienced
founders, innovators, startup community leaders, tech media, investors and top
experts in their field, with several opportunities of formal and informal
networking. The most promising startups from the Baltic Sea region - from the
Baltics, Nordics and Central Eastern Europe - will meet and match with global
investors and business angels. More information: TechChill.co
