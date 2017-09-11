TechChill 2020 announces its first speakers. Startup and technology conference is celebrating its 9th season

TechChill is one of the most awaited events of the year in the Baltic startup ecosystem and this year the conference will be held on February 20-21 in Riga, Latvia. This year's focus is the Big Shift that includes changes prompted by rapid developments in Greentech, Blockchain, and 5G technologies. The conference's first announced speakers include world-famous brands like Cloud9, Interstellar Labs, Rotten Tomatoes and more.

The two-day conference content will offer speeches and discussions on the latest trends in technology, with a focus on ideas that have the potential to change the world and make it more sustainable. The agenda will particularly focus on 5G technologies, Blockchain and Greentech. In addition, TechChill organizers have included topics as Sales and Marketing and Founder stories that are important for the Baltic Sea region. Among the first announced speakers are Patrick Lee, Co-founder of Rotten Tomatoes, an American review-aggregation website for film and television, Ben Larson, CEO of Vertosa, a California manufacturer that creates effective and reliable active ingredients for infused product makers, Juhani Mykkänen, Co-founder of Wolt, a food-delivery platform, Barbara Belvisi, Founder and CEO of Interstellar Labs, a company that designs and builds bio regenerative villages on Earth and beyond, Helga Valfells, Managing Partner of Crowberry Capital, a Nordic venture fund based in Reykjavik, Jules Miller, Partner at IBM Blockchain Accelerator, an accelerator that helps Blockchain startups, Eunice Chen, Advisor and former VP of Marketing at Cloud9, an esports organization.

“Our goal is to talk about technologies and processes already in motion, which will impact our lives in the coming years, as well as the people behind them. We are excited to welcome leaders from globally known companies to share their stories here in Riga,” shares Madara Ermansone, COO of TechChill.

The TechChill conference is organized by an independent, non-profit organization of the same name, which creates and conducts activities throughout the year to help Latvian startups build contacts, gain new knowledge and raise Latvia's international profile. In the coming months, 20 satellite events organized by TechChill will be held in Riga and in various other countries outside Latvia to promote Latvia as a potential and excellent place to start and develop new businesses. The season-ending at the TechChill conference will gather together more than 2000 attendees, 200 investors, 400 startups, 100 speakers and 70 media representatives.

TechChill will continue its tradition – Fifty Founders Battle that will showcase 50 most promising startups from the Baltics, Scandinavia and Central Europe by giving them a chance to step on the stage and pitch their ideas in front of conference's audience, international VC's, business angels, accelerators, media, and the official jury. Currently signed up participants are IBM Blockchain Accelerator, 500 Startups, Startup Wise Guys, Flashpoint Venture Capital, Pegasus Ventures, SuperSeed, Inventure, Karma Ventures, Change Ventures, Superhero Capital, Practica, Contrarian Ventures and more, looking for their next investment. All fifty startups will also receive a ticket to TechChill 2020 and will participate in a coaching session during Fifty Founders Bootcamp, organized in cooperation with Startup Wise Guys.

For more information and tickets visit techchill.co/





TechChill is a startup community non-profit that hosts the largest tech event in Latvia on February 20-21 in Riga. A two-day agenda across two stages will include 100 speakers, including experienced founders, innovators, startup community leaders, tech media, investors and top experts in their field, with several opportunities of formal and informal networking. The most promising startups from the Baltic Sea region - from the Baltics, Nordics and Central Eastern Europe - will meet and match with global investors and business angels. More information: TechChill.co