TechChill opens applications for startup pitch competition Fifty Founders Battle with the main prize of EUR 10 000

Startup conference TechChill opens applications for pitch competition Fifty Founders Battle. Early-stage startups are encouraged to apply to compete for international investor attention, the main prize of EUR 10 000 as well as an opportunity to get fast-tracked to Startup World Cup 2020 in San Francisco, the largest startup competition in the world.

Fifty Founders Battle takes place during TechChill 2020 as one of the main events of the conference. Competition showcases 50 most promising startups and offers them stage time to pitch their story on the first day of the conference to an audience of international VC's, business angels, accelerators, media, and the official jury. Currently signed up participants are IBM Blockchain Accelerator, 500 Startups, Startup Wise Guys, Flashpoint Venture Capital, Pegasus Ventures, SuperSeed, Inventure, Karma Ventures, Change Ventures, Superhero Capital, Practica, Contrarian Ventures and more, looking for their next investment.





All fifty startups will also receive a ticket to TechChill 2020 and will participate in a coaching session during Fifty Founders Bootcamp, organized in cooperation with Startup Wise Guys.





All seed and early stage-startups are welcome to apply, with no country restrictions.

Application deadline is January 13, 2020, apply here: https://ej.uz/50foundersbattle





Previous Fifty Founder Battle winners at TechChill include well known and successful Baltic startups such as Infogr.am, TrackDuck, Edurio, Nordigen, Sprayprinter and last year’s winner Precision Navigation Systems.





“Winning Fifty Founder Battle reinforced us a lot in credibility, awareness, and funding areas. We got appreciated by the startup community leaders, drastically increased our media coverage, attracted a lot of attention from investors. It's not that easy to find investors from Eastern Europe, unless you have stable revenue streams. Hence the prize helped us a lot to bootstrap our business further,” shares last year’s winner Simon Litvinov, CEO and co-founder of Precision Navigation Systems.





TechChill has grown to become one of the leading tech, startup and entrepreneurship inspiration events in the region. TechChill 2020 agenda will focus on technologies that will impact our lives in the upcoming five years: blockchain, 5G, greentech and its sustainable business models. For 2 days on February 20-21, 2020, the event in Riga will host 2000 international attendees, including 100 speakers, 400 startups and 70 media representatives.





TechChill is a startup community non-profit that hosts the largest tech event in Latvia on February 20-21 in Riga. A two-day agenda across two stages will include 100 speakers, including experienced founders, innovators, startup community leaders, tech media, investors and top experts in their field, with several opportunities of formal and informal networking. The most promising startups from the Baltic Sea region - from the Baltics, Nordics and Central Eastern Europe - will meet and match with global investors and business angels. More information: TechChill.co