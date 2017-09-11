EU – Baltic States, Forum, Innovations, Technology, USA
TechChill opens applications for startup pitch competition Fifty Founders Battle with the main prize of EUR 10 000
Fifty Founders
Battle takes place during TechChill 2020 as one of the main events of the
conference. Competition showcases 50 most promising startups and offers them
stage time to pitch their story on the first day of the conference to an
audience of international VC's, business angels, accelerators, media, and the
official jury. Currently signed up participants are IBM Blockchain Accelerator,
500 Startups, Startup Wise Guys, Flashpoint Venture Capital, Pegasus Ventures,
SuperSeed, Inventure, Karma Ventures, Change Ventures, Superhero Capital,
Practica, Contrarian Ventures and more, looking for their next investment.
All fifty
startups will also receive a ticket to TechChill 2020 and will participate in a
coaching session during Fifty Founders Bootcamp, organized in cooperation with
Startup Wise Guys.
All seed and
early stage-startups are welcome to apply, with no country restrictions.
Application deadline is January 13, 2020, apply here: https://ej.uz/50foundersbattle
Previous Fifty
Founder Battle winners at TechChill include well known and successful Baltic
startups such as Infogr.am, TrackDuck, Edurio, Nordigen, Sprayprinter and last
year’s winner Precision Navigation Systems.
“Winning Fifty
Founder Battle reinforced us a lot in credibility, awareness, and funding
areas. We got appreciated by the startup community leaders, drastically
increased our media coverage, attracted a lot of attention from investors. It's
not that easy to find investors from Eastern Europe, unless you have stable
revenue streams. Hence the prize helped us a lot to bootstrap our business
further,” shares last year’s winner Simon Litvinov, CEO and co-founder of Precision
Navigation Systems.
TechChill has
grown to become one of the leading tech, startup and entrepreneurship
inspiration events in the region. TechChill 2020 agenda will focus on
technologies that will impact our lives in the upcoming five years: blockchain,
5G, greentech and its sustainable business models. For 2 days on February
20-21, 2020, the event in Riga will host 2000 international attendees,
including 100 speakers, 400 startups and 70 media representatives.
TechChill is a
startup community non-profit that hosts the largest tech event in Latvia on
February 20-21 in Riga. A two-day agenda across two stages will include 100
speakers, including experienced founders, innovators, startup community
leaders, tech media, investors and top experts in their field, with several
opportunities of formal and informal networking. The most promising startups
from the Baltic Sea region - from the Baltics, Nordics and Central Eastern
Europe - will meet and match with global investors and business angels. More
information: TechChill.co
