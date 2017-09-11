Baltic, Forum, Innovations, Latvia, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 22.11.2019, 21:35
The biggest industrial fair in the Baltic Region “Tech Industry 2019” will take place in Riga
„Tech Industry 2019” will take up two exhibition halls and will present more than 270 enterprises from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Italy, France, Austria, Slovenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Russia, Hungary, China, Taiwan and other countries. The fair also presents national collective stands of Latvia, Lithuania, Italy and Belarus featuring the offer of exporting producers in these countries.
Ambitious show of equipment and technology
The largest European equipment producers and global giants will showcase the state-of-the-art metalworking and industrial equipment, mechanical engineering and welding equipment, power tools, airflow and hydraulic technology, hardware, automation and control systems, hydraulic equipment, measuring equipment, electronics and electrical, gas supply equipment, warehouse equipment, loading and unloading equipment, packaging and materials, personal protection equipment as well as other equipment, materials and technologies.
Stand of Latvian manufacturers
Also this year, The Association of Mechanical Engineering and Metalworking Industries (MASOC) organises this year a joint cluster stand in which Latvian engineering and metalworking companies will be represented. The companies will present a wide range of products and services – equipment for various branches of the economy, solutions for the energy sector, and all kinds of metalworking services.
Mobile demo lab “TehnoBuss”
Events for professionals
The exhibition offers workshops and discussions on topical issues in the field of mechanical engineering, metalworking, electronics and new technologies that bring together a great number of business people, professional organizations and public authorities.
The company Klinkmann LAT invites to attend the seminar on effective automation solutions, cyber security and business risks “Industrial Network Cybersecurity” to be held on 29 November.
