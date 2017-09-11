The biggest industrial fair in the Baltic Region “Tech Industry 2019” will take place in Riga

BC, Riga, 22.11.2019.



From 28 to 30 November, the largest trade fair for mechanical engineering, metalworking, automation, electronics, electrical engineering, manufacturing materials, tools and new technologies in the Baltics „Tech Industry 2019” will bring together equipment suppliers from across the world to showcase the latest industrial equipment, tools and technologies.

„Tech Industry 2019” will take up two exhibition halls and will present more than 270 enterprises from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Italy, France, Austria, Slovenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Russia, Hungary, China, Taiwan and other countries. The fair also presents national collective stands of Latvia, Lithuania, Italy and Belarus featuring the offer of exporting producers in these countries.



Ambitious show of equipment and technology The largest European equipment producers and global giants will showcase the state-of-the-art metalworking and industrial equipment, mechanical engineering and welding equipment, power tools, airflow and hydraulic technology, hardware, automation and control systems, hydraulic equipment, measuring equipment, electronics and electrical, gas supply equipment, warehouse equipment, loading and unloading equipment, packaging and materials, personal protection equipment as well as other equipment, materials and technologies.



Stand of Latvian manufacturers Also this year, The Association of Mechanical Engineering and Metalworking Industries (MASOC) organises this year a joint cluster stand in which Latvian engineering and metalworking companies will be represented. The companies will present a wide range of products and services – equipment for various branches of the economy, solutions for the energy sector, and all kinds of metalworking services.



Mobile demo lab “TehnoBuss” The mobile demonstration laboratory "TehnoBuss" featuring advanced production technologies and designed to inform youth about the study and career opportunities in the sector will be parked in front of the exhibition centre. "TehnoBuss" visits general education institutions in all regions of Latvia and provides information on metalworking technologies in an attractive way.

