Monday, 04.11.2019, 12:26
Digital Freedom Festival Programme Announced - Inspiring Talks and Practical Lessons About the Influence of Technology
November 14
features a new addition - Digital Freedom
Festival Community Day, which will include practical seminars,
masterclasses, personal growth courses, startup pitch competitions and other
events. These will be held in various locations around Riga in cooperation with
festival partners and ecosystem members. In turn on November 15 - the main
conference day - discussions around humans and their role in the age of
technology, media development, future economy, green technology, lifestyle and
other current issues will be held across four stages at Hanzas Perons.
Digital Freedom Festival Co-founder Dagnija Lejiņa: “This year we're once again bringing world-class experience to Riga so
that attendees can get inspired, gain knowledge and establish lasting corporations
and business contacts. Topics range from personal growth and productivity
topics, to artificial intelligence, smart cities and mobility, corporate
innovation, startup pitch competitions and high-level discussions on UN
Sustainable Development Goals. Before the Staro
Rīga light festival and Independence Day on November 18 Riga will become
the international digital technology “nerve centre”. This year we're also
focusing on sustainable development goals, and we invite everyone to evaluate
their own personal responsibility in regards to how we're going to live in the
future. In solidarity with personal responsibility and the philosophy of
choice, we've become the first conference in Latvia to announce a commitment to
zero waste. At the same time we're also striving towards gender equality and
50% representation by women on the Digital
Freedom Festival stages.”
November 14 - Digital Freedom Festival Community Day
During the Digital Freedom Festival Community Day
the ISSP Gallery at Bergs
Bazaar will host the Leadership Academy,
which will offer practical and inspiring lessons for the road to excellence.
Festival VIP ticket holders will have access to innovation leader and
prestigious TED Talks speaker Carl Honore's masterclass on “Life at the right speed in the digital age”,
and the Corporate Innovation masterclass led by Corporate Innovation Strategy
Consultant Artis Cicens.
The Swedbank coworking space DoBe will host the first rounds of
the 500 Startups, Rockstart and Latvia's State Forests startup pitch
competitions.
In turn the Norden Office will host the Hack-Academy, where The Laws of Brand Storytelling Co-author Jessica Gioglio will share her suggestions for creating a
successful brand storytelling strategy. Talent Sourcer Ekaterina Jachemeneva and Communications Strategist Julia Belkina - FindaNode co-founders - will share their advice on navigating the
ever-changing recruitment jungle. Human Resources Management Specialist Diāna Stankeviča will explain how to increase
the success of your team, and Workplace Strategy Consultant Olegs Nikitins will talk about how to
strategically make use of the effect of work environment on efficiency while
improving employee motivation.
During the
Personal Development Academy at Birojnīca
our longtime festival guest Monk John
will lead a masterclass on balancing a fast-paced lifestyle with the help of
meditation methods. Productivity Specialist
Stoyan Yankov will share the
best strategies and offer advice on how to lead effective mentoring groups,
where participants give each other advice and help solve problems. Leadership
and Performance Advisor Satu Ahlman
will lead a masterclass on sleep and stress management, but mental health
“evangelist” Stuart Rogers will talk
about speeding up the work process, improving concentration and using spiritual
exercises to speed up every aspect of work.
November 15 - Main Conference at Hanzas Perons
During the conference
on the main - Future Stage - bright
international and local speakers will discuss the influence of technology on
our daily lives, media, business and environment, and the role of the
individual in impacting global processes. Main stage speakers will include the
President of the Republic of Latvia Egīls
Levits, UN Telecommunication Development Bureau of the International
Telecommunication Union Director Doreen
Bogdan-Martin, Blockchain Architect Sajida
Zouarhi, Dutch smart mobility experts and other international speakers.
The Digital Freedom Festival Content Partner
Delfi Media LAB stage will analyse
current media trends for reaching youth, customising content for a mobile
environment, podcast content topics and other issues. The stage will include
appearances by famous Slovakian Journalist, Podcast Producer Davids Tvrdon, Head of Tech and Society
at Tony Blair Institute for Global Change Max
Beverton-Palmer, Google Mobile User
Experience Specialist Conor McGann and
many others.
During Investor
Day pitch competitions, investor presentations and speed-dating will be held on
the Innovation Bazaar stage in
cooperation with GreenTech partners Latvia's State Forests GEO and Climate KIC,
smart mobility partner Embassy of the Netherlands and world-leading accelerator
500 Startups and Rockstart. During the Bank
4.0.: Banking Everywhere & Mobile First discussion Citadele banking experts and invited specialists will discuss how
technology is changing banking services, making them available all the time,
everywhere. In cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Science experts
and scientists will discuss the synergy between science and innovation in the
context of Latvian competitiveness in the global marketplace.
In turn, the Freedom Lounge will include discussions
around lifestyle in the digital age - music, sustainable development and a discussion
around the importance of technology in popularising and changing lifestyles
according to the zero waste movement in cooperation with the festival's “zero
waste” ambassador ECO Baltia.
The Digital Freedom Festival programme is available here:
The Digital Freedom Festival is a global
technology, startup, policy and lifestyle festival, which will be held on
November 14h and 15th in Riga. It will gather technology and startup
entrepreneurs, experts, policymakers, investors, journalists and motivational
speakers from all over the world to look for answers to how entrepreneurs,
society and policymakers can better cooperate and make use of the benefits
provided by technology.
In 2018 the Digital Freedom Festival gathered 1600 technology
and startup entrepreneurs, experts, policymakers, investors, journalists and
students from 30 countries. The conference livestream on Shortcut and the Delfi.lv portal
was viewed more than 15 000 times.
