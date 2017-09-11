Forum, Innovations, Internet, Latvia, Technology
The Open Data Hackathon for Municipalities 2019” will be held in Valmiera
Open data is freely available information that everyone has
the right to use to create new products and services. Participants of the hackathon
are invited to create innovative apps useful to municipalities, their
residents, businesses or tourists, using Latvia's Open Data Portal data sets.
Hackathon organizers invite local government representatives
and entrepreneurs to apply for the hackathon, as well as software developers,
statisticians, data analysts and researchers, journalists, data community
activists, visualization experts, students and others interested in creative
and technological business ideas based on use of open data. More information
and registration (until October 14):
https://www.lata.org.lv/atverto-datu-hakatons-2019?lang=en Participation is
free of charge. The working languages of the event are Latvian and English.
Hackathon will be a unique opportunity to meet people from
different backgrounds who do not meet on a daily basis – representatives of
municipalities, opinion leaders and technology experts.
"Let's implement the principle of data openness –
“Everything is open, exceptions need to be justified," this is stated in
the Government Declaration. In order to become an open data country, we need to
demonstrate and prove the utility of data opening. Hackathon is a great way to
show the benefits of using open data. We invite municipalities to get involved
– both publishing data for the hackathon and in the hackathon itself, gaining
new experiences and ideas on how to make the municipality work more open,
accessible and understandable, ” says Mikus Jēkabsons, a specialist in
the Public Services Department at the Ministry of Environmental Protection and
Regional Development.
Janis Treijs, Chairman of the Board of the Latvian
Open Technology Association (LATA), invites local governments to be active and
open data sets: “Latvian municipalities have interesting, important public
data, and we have not fully understood the potential of these data until now.
We hope that during the hackathon, we will be able to see the open data in
action by combining municipal datasets with those held by the state, as well as
adding separate datasets of our supporters from the private sector. ”
Hackathon participants will be advised by experts and
mentors, including geospatial data expert Michal Kepka (Chezh Republic),
Open data and technology expert Florian Loretan, VR expert Mareks
Zirdziņš, data vizualization expert Nika Aleksejeva, open data
experts Mkus Jēkabsons and Toms Ceļmillers as well as other
experts.
Winning team will receive EUR 1000 from Tieto Latvia, 2nd place – EUR 750 euro from HERE Technologies and 3rd place – EUR 500 from eazyBI.
The Open Data Hackathon for Municipalities will take place
at Valmiera, Vidzeme University of Applied Sciences, Terbatas Street 10. The
hackathon is organized by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Regional
Development in cooperation with the Latvian Open Technologies Association.
Partners and sponsors of the event – Valmiera Development Agency, Vidzeme
University of Applied Sciences, Central Statistical Bureau, Ministry of Health,
Plan 4 All project, Tieto Latvia, HERE, eazyBI, Data School, Valmiera
and Jelgava municipalities, Kuldiga and Cesis region municipalities, Wunder,
Riga Technical University, Vividly, Augmented Urbans project, Valmiera
Theater, Aldaris, Tiamo Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Linux Center.
