Thursday, 26.09.2019, 11:17
Future city development and trends will be discussed in Riga
World-famous
real estate experts, developers and researchers will discuss the main challenges
facing today's cities, future trends and strategies to reach their ambitious
goals.
- The first session of the forum is devoted
to the urban sustainability, focusing on the real estate planning
decisions of today so that future generations will not have to face the
painful consequences of our generation failures. The session includes
discussions on technologies and solutions for smart cities where people
can work productively and live well with no harm to the environment.
- The second session focuses on effective
urban development strategies, attracting investments to specific regions,
alternative sources of financing and new ways to maximize the return on
investment.
- The third session will focus on the latest
real estate trends and insights into the city of tomorrow – what urban
citizens expect in a variety of areas, from smart mobility and the sharing
economy to conceptual changes in retail.
“Consumers’ desire for sustainably sourced food is expanding to the
fashion industry, as the U.S. starts to catch up to Western Europe and
Australia with respect to awareness and action to address supply chain
transparency, large-scale materials and product waste, environmental impacts,
and workplace safety. Retail brands succeeding in the United States are
shifting to cater to Millennials and Generation Z: cohorts that are most
interested in convenience, customization, self-expression, and dynamic experiences
both in-store and online.” - tells Ann T. Natunewicz, one of the BREL
forum speakesr this year, retail expert from San Francisco, USA.
Well-known industry leaders such as Eastnine CEO Kestutis
Sasnauskas, Gensler CEO Kirsten
Ritchie, VPH Chairman of the board James Torpey and Spacescape CEO Alexander Staceh have already confirmed
their participation at the forum.
More
information on the BREL forum program and speakers, as well as registration, is
available at www.brelforum.com. The forum will be held in English.
Forum is
organised by Colliers International and
iDEA HOUSE events.
Forum
partners – Linstow Center Management, Eastnine, New Hanza Capital, MCity,
Schneider Electric.
:
Colliers International
is a leading global real estate services and investment management company.
With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work
collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of
property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20
years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity,
have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018,
corporate revenues were USD 2.8 bn (USD 3.3 bn including affiliates), with more
than USD 26 bn of assets under management.
Colliers
professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and
innovative advice to accelerate the success of its clients. Colliers has been
ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International
Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 13 consecutive years, more than
any other real estate services firm. Colliers is ranked the number one property
manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.
