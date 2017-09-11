Future city development and trends will be discussed in Riga

City of the future - what will it look like? The most influential real estate experts, businessmen and investors from Europe and the USA will discuss it on November 8 in Riga at BREL (Baltic Real Estate Leaders’) forum with main focus on three topics - sustainability, growth and influence.

World-famous real estate experts, developers and researchers will discuss the main challenges facing today's cities, future trends and strategies to reach their ambitious goals.

The first session of the forum is devoted to the urban sustainability, focusing on the real estate planning decisions of today so that future generations will not have to face the painful consequences of our generation failures. The session includes discussions on technologies and solutions for smart cities where people can work productively and live well with no harm to the environment.

The second session focuses on effective urban development strategies, attracting investments to specific regions, alternative sources of financing and new ways to maximize the return on investment.

The third session will focus on the latest real estate trends and insights into the city of tomorrow – what urban citizens expect in a variety of areas, from smart mobility and the sharing economy to conceptual changes in retail.

“Consumers’ desire for sustainably sourced food is expanding to the fashion industry, as the U.S. starts to catch up to Western Europe and Australia with respect to awareness and action to address supply chain transparency, large-scale materials and product waste, environmental impacts, and workplace safety. Retail brands succeeding in the United States are shifting to cater to Millennials and Generation Z: cohorts that are most interested in convenience, customization, self-expression, and dynamic experiences both in-store and online.” - tells Ann T. Natunewicz, one of the BREL forum speakesr this year, retail expert from San Francisco, USA.

Well-known industry leaders such as Eastnine CEO Kestutis Sasnauskas, Gensler CEO Kirsten Ritchie, VPH Chairman of the board James Torpey and Spacescape CEO Alexander Staceh have already confirmed their participation at the forum.

More information on the BREL forum program and speakers, as well as registration, is available at www.brelforum.com. The forum will be held in English.

Forum is organised by Colliers International and iDEA HOUSE events.

Forum partners – Linstow Center Management, Eastnine, New Hanza Capital, MCity, Schneider Electric.

