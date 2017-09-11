The transit sector’s experts will arrive in Riga

Tomorrow, September 12, transit sector experts from the whole world will arrive in Riga to participate in international conference organized by VAS “Latvijas dzelzceļš” (LDz), “Global Transport Development Challenges” to discuss latest transit industry developments in Europe and the world, as well as to seek and find ways to foster international competitiveness of the transport and transit industry of Latvia and its contribution to the Latvian economy, BC informed LDz representative.

The conference in Riga is organized for the sixth year in a row and its goal is to discuss transit sector issues important in Europe and the whole world. This time experts will focus on promoting international competitiveness of the Latvian transport and transit sector and its contribution to Latvia’s national economy.

Experts from the European Commission, Latvia, Spain, Germany, France, Russia and China will discuss the issues significant for the sector. The event participants in person and online will have a chance to learn about Rail Baltica project and its synergy with the 1520 mm gauge network, mobility trends and challenges, development of digital services and electronic documents and use of other digital technologies.

Speakers at the conference will include Catherine Trautmann, European Commission, European Coordinator for the North Sea-Baltic TEN-T Corridor; Joaquin Jimenez Otero, International Senior Vice-Director of Spanish company ADIF; Jing Long, Deputy Director of the Centre for European Studies of Shanghai Institutes for International Studies; Uwe Leuschner, Senior Vice President Business Development Eurasia of Germany company “DB Cargo” AG, Managing Director of “DB Cargo Eurasia” GmbH; Timo Riihimäki, CEO of Rail Baltica; and other high profile experts.

The conference will conclude with a panel discussion where other invited experts will join.