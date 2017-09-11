Pavilion of Latvian Defence Industry will be unveiled in London

On 10 September this year in London, at the Exhibition Hall “EXCEL” Pavilion of Latvia will be opened at the most important exhibition of defence and security industries “Defence & Security Equipment International”. At the international exhibition Latvia will be represented by manufacturers of dual-use products representing the sectors of information and communication technologies, aviation, electronics, ammunition and tactical wear.

DSEI Latvia Pavilion N8-260 will be open to visitors from 10 to 13 September. At DSEI Latvia will be represented by eight companies – LMT, Electronic Communications Office of Latvia, D Dupleks, SRC Brasa, UAV Factory, DATI Group, Belss and SAF Tehnika , which will demonstrate their products and services. Companies will participate in a number of events related to defence related technology development. It should be noted that DSEI will take place this year for already the 20th year, offering a wide range of specialized seminars and networking activities.





At the opening of the stand the Minister of Defence Dr. Artis Pabriks, leadership of the National Armed Forces, members and associate members of the Federation of Security and Defence Industries of Latvia (hereinafter – FSDI Latvia), international cooperation partners and members of the Cluster of Security and Defence of Latvia will be present. Intense agenda of bilateral meetings with government and army officials as well business to business events is prepared to achieve more together.

Elīna Egle, Chairwoman of the Board of FSDI Latvia: “This year, thanks to the support of the Ministry of Defence and the contribution of the companies, it is possible to display the widest range of dual-use products to date. Latvian Army marks the 100th birthday and it is well known that historically, the defence industry has been the cradle of a number of products and process innovations for Latvian Army and security like armoured vehicles, aircrafts, spy photo cameras and more. Nowadays, innovations emerge from collaboration between countries, armies, companies and researchers. DSEI is the right place to be noticed and to build new partnerships.”

Latvia’s Pavilion will showcase variety of products and solutions selected for the modern army and security needs:

§ LMT is a mobile operator pushing the boundaries of mobile network solutions. It is simultaneously a technology integrator with a focus on innovative technology development, specifically leveraging the mobile network (IoT, 5G, 4G, Tactical LTE). The Mission Management System is a modular system with the ability to securely integrate a variety of stationary and mobile sensors as well as external systems to gain a multi-faceted view of all activities occurring during the time of the mission.

§ Electronic Communications Office of Latvia is a state owned joint-stock company, radiofrequency management authority in Latvia, which is performing the assignment of radiofrequencies by providing electromagnetic compatibility services and radio spectrum monitoring. Based on our unique knowledge and more than 25 years of experience of radio communication spectrum management we have developed fixed and mobile radio monitoring software SKUDRA (meaning ‘’an ant’’ in Latvian) which provides a user with an easy and efficient way to automatically detect any illegal use of radio spectrum. SKUDRA software is applicable in day to day detection and monitoring of spectrum activities.

§ SIA DATI Group is one of the leading information technology companies which offers high quality sophisticated technology solutions in Latvia, whose quality is ensured by process and quality management and highly qualified specialists. SIA DATI Group does not only delivers and introduces product but also provides fast and high qualified support service and consultations for clients, which facilitates customer work and increases their market competitiveness.

§ D Dupleks is an experienced team of professionals in ammunition; they create new designs and technology concepts and develop them from an idea up to a patented and implemented result - innovative and high quality ammunition suitable for hunting, military and law enforcement needs. D Dupleks ammunition designs are based on unique manufacturing technologies and specific material – steel.

§ SRC Brasa produces high quality tactical equipment under the Suited Systems brand that helps you complete the mission and stay alive. An experienced manufacturer with 12 years military experience that is constantly innovating and updating the products.

§ UAV Factory is one of the world’s leading developers of fixed wing composite airframes, subsystems and accessories for small fixed wing unmanned aircraft industry. Aircrafts based on our airframes and subsystems are delivered to over 47 countries. As confirmed by industry analysts, we manufacture the highest performance UAVs in class of up to 25kgs / 55lbs.

§ SAF Tehnika is a vertically integrated manufacturer of microwave data transmission and test equipment. Known for unparalleled reliability, our systems are deployed in over 130 countries worldwide. SAF Tehnika team believes that DSEI is a great opportunity to expand offering to the military segment, meet new customers, and gain valuable knowledge to better serve this market. Spectrum Compact is a series of handheld, tactical spectrum analyzers operating in B, C, D, E NATO bands.

§ BELSS is a wide profile company that operates since 1994 and is a member of Latvian Chamber of Commerce, Latvian Telecommunication association, Latvian quality association and member of CleanTech. We offer and provide our customers a full range of services from simple consultation to complex technical projects. For the successful development of our activities and competitiveness we have developed a strategic management model that is implemented in functional, business and corporate level strategies.

FSDI Latvia is the only organisation to represent the security and defence industry and science at the national and international level. At the national level, the organisation actively partners with the Defence Ministry, Interior Ministry, Foreign Affairs Ministry, Economics Ministry and Parliament. At the international level, it represents the industry in the NATO Industry Advisor Group and the consulting structures of the European Defence Agency, also ensuring bilateral co-operation with relevant organisations abroad. FSDI Latvia also handles a project on the establishment of Latvia’s security and defence cluster that is co-financed by the European Union.

DSEI is the world leading event that connects governments, national armed forces, industry thought leaders and the global defence & security supply chain on an unrivalled scale. With a range of valuable opportunities for networking, a platform for business, access to relevant content & live-action demonstrations, the DSEI community can innovate, share knowledge, discover & experience the latest capabilities across the Aerospace, Land, Naval, Security & Joint domains. DSEI is the world leading platform for innovative launches across the whole of the defence and security sector. At DSEI 2019 we expect to welcome over 34,000 attendees. This audience will include over 300 high level speakers from Ministers, Senior Defence Staff and leading industry figures, VIP attendees from 84 countries, and approximately 300 Programmed Delegations. DSEI has a proven track record of bringing the entire supply chain together on an unrivalled scale.