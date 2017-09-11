EU – Baltic States, Forum, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Security, Technology
Pavilion of Latvian Defence Industry will be unveiled in London
DSEI Latvia Pavilion N8-260 will be open to visitors
from 10 to 13 September. At DSEI Latvia will be represented by eight companies – LMT, Electronic Communications Office of
Latvia, D Dupleks, SRC Brasa, UAV Factory, DATI Group, Belss and SAF Tehnika,
which will demonstrate their products and services. Companies will participate
in a number of events related to defence related technology development. It
should be noted that DSEI will take place this year for already the 20th
year, offering a wide range of specialized seminars and networking activities.
At the opening of the stand the Minister of Defence Dr. Artis Pabriks, leadership of the National Armed Forces, members and associate members of the Federation of Security and Defence Industries of Latvia (hereinafter – FSDI Latvia), international cooperation partners and members of the Cluster of Security and Defence of Latvia will be present. Intense agenda of bilateral meetings with government and army officials as well business to business events is prepared to achieve more together.
Elīna Egle, Chairwoman of the Board of FSDI
Latvia: “This year, thanks to the support of the Ministry of Defence
and the contribution of the companies, it is possible to display the widest
range of dual-use products to date. Latvian Army marks the 100th
birthday and it is well known that historically, the defence industry has been
the cradle of a number of products and process innovations for Latvian Army and
security like armoured vehicles, aircrafts, spy photo cameras and more. Nowadays,
innovations emerge from collaboration between countries, armies, companies and
researchers. DSEI is the right place to be noticed and to build new
partnerships.”
Latvia’s
Pavilion will showcase variety of products and solutions selected for the
modern army and security needs:
§ LMT is a mobile operator
pushing the boundaries of mobile network solutions. It is simultaneously
a technology integrator with a focus on innovative technology development,
specifically leveraging the mobile network (IoT, 5G, 4G, Tactical LTE). The
Mission Management System is a modular system with the ability to securely
integrate a variety of stationary and mobile sensors as well as external
systems to gain a multi-faceted view of all activities occurring during the
time of the mission.
§ Electronic
Communications Office of Latvia is a state owned joint-stock company, radiofrequency management
authority in Latvia, which is performing the assignment of radiofrequencies by
providing electromagnetic compatibility services and radio spectrum monitoring.
Based on our unique knowledge and more than 25 years of experience of radio
communication spectrum management we have developed fixed and mobile radio
monitoring software SKUDRA (meaning ‘’an ant’’ in Latvian) which provides a
user with an easy and efficient way to automatically detect any illegal use of
radio spectrum. SKUDRA software is applicable in day to day detection and
monitoring of spectrum activities.
§ SIA DATI Group is one of the leading information technology
companies which offers high quality sophisticated technology solutions in Latvia, whose quality is ensured by
process and quality management and highly qualified specialists. SIA DATI Group does not only delivers and
introduces product but also provides fast and high qualified support service
and consultations for clients, which facilitates customer work and increases their market competitiveness.
§ D Dupleks is an experienced team
of professionals in ammunition; they create new designs and technology concepts
and develop them from an idea up to a patented and implemented result -
innovative and high quality ammunition suitable for hunting, military and
law enforcement needs. D Dupleks ammunition designs are based on unique
manufacturing technologies and specific material – steel.
§ SRC Brasa produces high quality tactical equipment
under the Suited Systems brand that helps you complete the mission and stay
alive. An experienced manufacturer with 12 years military experience that is
constantly innovating and updating the products.
§ UAV Factory is one of the world’s
leading developers of fixed wing composite airframes, subsystems and
accessories for small fixed wing unmanned aircraft industry. Aircrafts based on
our airframes and subsystems are delivered to over 47 countries. As confirmed
by industry analysts, we manufacture the highest performance UAVs in class of
up to 25kgs / 55lbs.
§ SAF
Tehnika is a
vertically integrated manufacturer of microwave data transmission and test
equipment. Known for unparalleled reliability, our systems are deployed in over
130 countries worldwide. SAF Tehnika team believes that DSEI is a great
opportunity to expand offering to the military segment, meet new customers, and
gain valuable knowledge to better serve this market. Spectrum Compact is a series of handheld, tactical
spectrum analyzers operating in B, C, D, E NATO bands.
§ BELSS is a wide profile company
that operates since 1994 and is a member of Latvian Chamber of Commerce,
Latvian Telecommunication association, Latvian quality association and member of CleanTech. We offer and
provide our customers a full range of services from simple consultation to
complex technical projects. For the successful development of our activities
and competitiveness we have developed a strategic management model that is
implemented in functional, business and corporate level strategies.
FSDI Latvia is the only organisation to represent the
security and defence industry and science at the national and international
level. At the national level, the
organisation actively partners with the Defence Ministry, Interior Ministry, Foreign
Affairs Ministry, Economics Ministry and Parliament. At the international
level, it represents the industry in the NATO Industry Advisor Group and the
consulting structures of the European Defence Agency, also ensuring bilateral
co-operation with relevant organisations abroad. FSDI Latvia also handles a project on the
establishment of Latvia’s security and defence cluster that is co-financed by
the European Union.
DSEI is the world leading event that connects
governments, national armed forces, industry thought leaders and the global
defence & security supply chain on an unrivalled scale. With a range of valuable opportunities for
networking, a platform for business, access to relevant content &
live-action demonstrations, the DSEI community can innovate, share knowledge,
discover & experience the latest capabilities across the Aerospace, Land,
Naval, Security & Joint domains. DSEI is the world leading platform for
innovative launches across the whole of the defence and security sector. At DSEI
2019 we expect to welcome over 34,000 attendees. This audience will
include over 300 high level speakers from Ministers, Senior Defence Staff
and leading industry figures, VIP attendees from 84 countries, and
approximately 300 Programmed Delegations. DSEI has a proven
track record of bringing the entire supply chain together on an unrivalled
scale.
