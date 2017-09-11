Forum, Internet, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 29.08.2019, 16:07
TLDCON 2019 agenda now available
The September conference will focus on cooperation
opportunities between registries and law enforcement agencies, further
prospects for the development of the domain industry, legal aspects of domain
registration, and cooperation between registries, registrars and final users,
among other topics. The list of TLDCON 2019 speakers includes representatives
of international organizations and national registries, technical experts,
domain name lawyers and heads of registrar companies.
The working program of the conference will begin with the
session “Cybersecurity: How registries collaborate with law enforcements.”
Participants in this session will learn what registries and law enforcement
agencies expect from cooperation. National registry representatives will share
their experience of working with law enforcement agencies in different
countries and discuss whether one registry’s experience can be used in other
regions. The participants will also speak about ways to make cooperation
between registries and law enforcement authorities more effective.
The first day of TLDCON 2019 will continue with the session
“Legal issues of domain name registration.” The session will focus on how the
domain industry and right holders can find common ground and establish mutually
beneficial cooperation. Both sides will share their ideas, and WIPO
representatives, who have prepared recommendations for national domain
registries, will serve as arbitrators.
Experts in the section “Is there future for domain names?”
will share their views on new technologies and processes that influence the
areas of domain use in the internet industry. They will discuss ways to use web
applications for corporate IT, the use of IDN email for the domain market, the
development of the .YANDEX corporate domain and the connection between DNS and
the internet of things.
The second day of the conference is dedicated to marketing.
The participants in the session “Domain marketing: Face to face with end user”
will talk about how a registry can cooperate with end users instead of just
registrars and whether it is necessary to do so. Representatives of national
registries from various countries will share their experience and discoveries,
and also discuss their thoughts on what users want from national registries and
how registries can help them.
TLDCON 2019 will conclude with the session “Secondary market
of domain registration.” Domain name auctions will be the main topic of
discussion. Domain name registrars, registries and even domainers will speak
about their experience in organizing and participating in auctions as well as
the pros and cons of these events. They will find out who benefits most from
auctions.
Registration is required to take part in TLDCON 2019.
Participation is free.
Media partners of TLDCON 2019: online magazine Baltic-Course.com,
The Baltic Times newspaper, magazines «Vestnik Sviazy»,
«R-SPECTRUM», «System Administrator», «BIT. Business & Information
Technology», «Last mile», «Information Security», «Communication Technologies
& Equipment», «WADLINE», online media NewsBalt.ru,
D-Russia.ru, MSKIT.ru, IT-weekly.ru, IT-world.ru, allCIO.ru and
information and analytical portal Digital.Report.
- 29.08.2019 Опубликована программа TLDCON 2019
- 29.08.2019 IKEA opens Estonian e-store, order pickup point in Tallinn Thursday
- 29.08.2019 Литовская MT Group обжаловала в суде конкурс прокладки газопровода в Польшу
- 28.08.2019 Президент Литвы обсудил с политологами возможные изменения отношений с Беларусью
- 28.08.2019 Литва сможет экспортировать яичные продукты в Новую Зеландию
- 28.08.2019 В Латвии начинают выдавать новые ID-карты: что изменится
- 28.08.2019 Акционеры Amber Grid одобрили договор с Alvora
- 28.08.2019 В Вильнюсе планируется построить небольшую мечеть
- 28.08.2019 Over July, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 0.2% in Lithuania
- 27.08.2019 Lithuania's wholesale electricity price edges down 1% w-o-w - Elektrum Lietuva