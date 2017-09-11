Port of Oslo Joining as a Speaker

On September 11, 2019, in Kaliningrad, at the 11th International Baltic Transport Forum, experts from different countries will share their vision of the development of the region.

Carl Johan Hatteland, Oslo Port Business Development Advisor, says that: “trade between the countries in the Baltic region and Norway has grown over the last two decades, and a lot of production for the Norwegian market is done in the Baltic region. Transport and logistic companies in the Baltic countries have also acquired a leading position, not only in terms of price but also in terms of quality. Many have also established branches in Norway. Over the last years, due to increasing costs and constraints for road transport, environmental awareness, etc., shortsea transport from the Baltic region has become not only competitive with road transport but is now the fastest-growing region for shortsea transport with containers to/from Oslo. In Norway (and Sweden) transit over the Norwegian border and through the whole of the Swedish west coast is controversial, and the scope and societal interest in transfer from road to the sea are important – and now competitive in price as well as quality. At the same time, truck drivers are becoming a scarce resource that is needed for better purposes than long transits with small hope of return cargo. The incentives to cooperate rather than compete between road and sea are improving to utilise resources in the best possible way. We also see scope for further growth in trade and logistics in several areas, in particular relating to the circular economy where many production facilities are located in the Baltic region. The scope for shortsea transhipment of cargo to/from the Europe-Asia rail systems is also developing”.





Interest in the Russian direction is growing too. The trade turnover between Russia and Norway is about $ 1.5 bn. Norway took 55th place in terms of the share of Russian trade in 2018 (57 in 2017).





“ Russia is always interesting, but also very big, - Mr Hatteland adds, - Russian Railways Kaliningrad took the initiative some months ago to look into possibilities for cooperation, and we signed a memorandum of understanding regarding this at Transport Logistic Munchen. We also had very interesting meetings with Port of Kaliningrad. We have an ongoing project on shortsea in the Baltic region, primarily focusing on the Baltic countries and Poland, whereas we had problems in understanding how we should approach Russia. Russian Railways and Port of Kaliningrad have been instrumental in showing us a way to learn more about Russia, providing us with a window to Russia. Russian Railways Kaliningrad and Port of Kaliningrad informed us about the Baltic Transport Forum. We have reasons to hope and believe that this forum can facilitate our learning and understanding of the Baltic region, and hopefully, we might be able some share some insights into development in Norway and Oslo. First and foremost, these forums are about connecting people in a somewhat focused way, and then it is up to us all to take those connections further".





Among the delegates of the Baltic Transport Forum are also: Rosmorport, Association Port Hamburg Marketing E.V. (Germany) in the Russian Federation, State Enterprise Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, Freeport of Riga, Stena Line, Baltic Shipping, Baltic Stevedoring Company, Government of the Kaliningrad Region, Ministry of Infrastructure Development of the Kaliningrad Region, Eurasian Economic Commission, Kaliningrad Railway - branch of Russian Railways, Belarusian Railway , LG CARGO (Lithuanian Railways), PCC Trade & Services GmbH, Uralkali, Sodrugestvo (International agro-industrial group), Belintertrans, First Freight Company, Federal Freight Company, Baltkran, Ocean Container Service Kaliningrad, Bertling Kazakh Logistics, Orenburg State Leasing Company, Sberbank, Contrans (DVTG group) and many other companies.





The main event will take place on September 11. The conference dedicated to various issues of the transport and logistics business will be at the business centre "Na Ostrove".

After the conference, there will be an evening party, a Prussian-style gala dinner aimed at establishing informal contacts among the participants.





The second day, September 12, will be not less fascinating. The forum delegates will visit an industry excursion to the terminal of the Sodrugestvo (International agro-industrial group), as well as enjoy a sightseeing bus tour of the historic centre, sightseeing of Kaliningrad, once the Prussian Königsberg.

