EU – CIS, Forum, Port, Railways, Russia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 16.08.2019, 19:35
Port of Oslo Joining as a Speaker
Carl Johan Hatteland, Oslo Port Business Development Advisor, says
that: “trade between the countries in the Baltic region and Norway has grown
over the last two decades, and a lot of production for the Norwegian market is
done in the Baltic region. Transport and logistic companies in the Baltic countries
have also acquired a leading position, not only in terms of price but also in
terms of quality. Many have also established branches in Norway. Over the last
years, due to increasing costs and constraints for road transport,
environmental awareness, etc., shortsea transport from the Baltic region has
become not only competitive with road transport but is now the fastest-growing
region for shortsea transport with containers to/from Oslo. In Norway (and
Sweden) transit over the Norwegian border and through the whole of the Swedish
west coast is controversial, and the scope and societal interest in transfer
from road to the sea are important – and now competitive in price as well as
quality. At the same time, truck drivers are becoming a scarce resource that is
needed for better purposes than long transits with small hope of return cargo.
The incentives to cooperate rather than compete between road and sea are
improving to utilise resources in the best possible way. We also see scope for
further growth in trade and logistics in several areas, in particular relating
to the circular economy where many production facilities are located in the
Baltic region. The scope for shortsea transhipment of cargo to/from the
Europe-Asia rail systems is also developing”.
Interest in the Russian direction is growing too. The trade turnover
between Russia and Norway is about $ 1.5 bn. Norway took 55th place in
terms of the share of Russian trade in 2018 (57 in 2017).
“ Russia is always interesting, but also very big, - Mr
Hatteland adds, - Russian Railways Kaliningrad took the initiative some
months ago to look into possibilities for cooperation, and we signed a
memorandum of understanding regarding this at Transport Logistic Munchen. We
also had very interesting meetings with Port of Kaliningrad. We have an ongoing
project on shortsea in the Baltic region, primarily focusing on the Baltic
countries and Poland, whereas we had problems in understanding how we should
approach Russia. Russian Railways and Port of Kaliningrad have been
instrumental in showing us a way to learn more about Russia, providing us with
a window to Russia. Russian Railways Kaliningrad and Port of Kaliningrad
informed us about the Baltic Transport Forum. We have reasons to hope and believe
that this forum can facilitate our learning and understanding of the Baltic
region, and hopefully, we might be able some share some insights into
development in Norway and Oslo. First and foremost, these forums are about
connecting people in a somewhat focused way, and then it is up to us all to
take those connections further".
Among the delegates of the Baltic Transport Forum are also: Rosmorport, Association Port Hamburg
Marketing E.V. (Germany) in the Russian Federation, State Enterprise Klaipeda
State Seaport Authority, Freeport of Riga, Stena Line, Baltic Shipping, Baltic
Stevedoring Company, Government of the Kaliningrad Region, Ministry of
Infrastructure Development of the Kaliningrad Region, Eurasian Economic
Commission, Kaliningrad Railway - branch of Russian Railways, Belarusian
Railway , LG CARGO (Lithuanian Railways), PCC Trade & Services GmbH,
Uralkali, Sodrugestvo (International agro-industrial group), Belintertrans,
First Freight Company, Federal Freight
Company, Baltkran, Ocean Container Service Kaliningrad, Bertling Kazakh
Logistics, Orenburg State Leasing Company, Sberbank, Contrans (DVTG group) and
many other companies.
The main event will take place on September 11. The
conference dedicated to various issues of the transport and logistics business will
be at the business centre "Na Ostrove".
After the conference, there will be an evening party, a
Prussian-style gala dinner aimed at establishing informal contacts among the
participants.
The second day, September 12, will be not less fascinating.
The forum delegates will visit an industry excursion to the terminal of the Sodrugestvo
(International agro-industrial group), as well as enjoy a sightseeing bus tour
of the historic centre, sightseeing of Kaliningrad, once the Prussian
Königsberg.
We invite you to take part in the 11th International Baltic
Transport Forum.
Book now and join these experts to hear expert speakers'
presentations, discuss with your peers and engage in excellent networking
opportunities.
For more information on the program, please click here or
request agenda via e-mail
REGISTRATION AND
INFORMATION:
St.Petersburg: +7 (812) 448-08-48
Moscow: +7 (495) 646-01-51
See you at the Baltic
Transport Forum!
- 16.08.2019 airBaltic Training Pilot Academy to Build New Aircraft Hangar in Liepaja
- 16.08.2019 Академия пилотов airBaltic Training построит в Лиепае новый ангар для самолетов
- 16.08.2019 Latvian talents explore working and living in Finland
- 16.08.2019 Кто остался владельцем PNB banka? "А вас, Штирлиц, я попрошу остаться"
- 16.08.2019 Кто остался владельцем PNB banka? "А вас, Штирлиц, я попрошу остаться"
- 15.08.2019 U.S. Efforts To Derail Russian Pipelines To Europe Have Failed Since The 1960s. Will Nord Stream 2 Be Any Different?
- 15.08.2019 Билеты в Новый Рижский театр будут продавать только через интернет
- 15.08.2019 Russia's Gazprom supplied 170 mln cubic meters of gas to Estonia in H1
- 14.08.2019 Latvians to trade in Belarusian N-plant's electricity, bypassing Lithuania
- 14.08.2019 Порт Осло о развитии связей между странами – на Балтийском транспортном форуме