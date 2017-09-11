Estonia, Forum, Internet, Security, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 10.04.2019, 11:34
World's largest cyber defense exercise to start in Tallinn
Locked Shields is an annual exercise that has been organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) since 2010. The exercise will run from Wednesday to Friday and provides a unique opportunity for national cyber experts to practice protection of national IT systems and critical infrastructure under the intense pressure of a severe cyber attack.
The participating Blue Teams play the role of national rapid reaction teams that are deployed to assist a fictional country in handling a large-scale cyber incident and severe disruptions in the operation of water purification systems, the electric power grid, 4G public safety networks, maritime awareness capability and other critical infrastructure components. A total of 23 states' blue teams are taking part in the exercise against whom attacks are organized by the Red Team operating from Tallinn.
Locked Shields enables cyber security experts to enhance their skills in defending national IT systems and critical infrastructure under real-time attacks. The focus is on realistic scenarios, cutting-edge technologies and simulating the entire complexity of a massive cyber incident, including strategic decision-making, legal and communication aspects, the CCDCOE said. The exercise involves around 4,000 virtualised systems and more than 2,500 attacks altogether.
- 10.04.2019 Valio cheeses given halal certificate
- 10.04.2019 Тартуский научный парк открывает инкубатор для разработчиков игр
- 10.04.2019 Сертификат Halal открывает сырам Valio двери в исламские страны
- 09.04.2019 In February, exports was boosted by the wood sector in Estonia
- 09.04.2019 Finalists of the “Inese Galante Talents” Contest Determined
- 09.04.2019 В гослесу в Эстонии посадят 21 млн. саженцев
- 09.04.2019 Эстонский профсоюз требует увеличения минимальной зарплаты водителям автобусов до 1200 евро
- 09.04.2019 Estonian trade union: Salary of bus drivers should be EUR 1,200 starting from 2020
- 08.04.2019 In February, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments increased in Estonia
- 08.04.2019 Energy prices continue to set the rate of inflation in Estonia