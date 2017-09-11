This week 2nd International Magnetic Latvia Technology Conference Deep Tech Atelier to be Held in Riga

This week the second international Magnetic Latvia Technology conference Deep Tech Atelier organized by The Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) will be held in Riga from April 12th-13th with over 700 attendees from 26 countries. The event will include an extensive practical and educational programme, gathering together science-based startups, research organisations, entrepreneurs, industry and government institution representatives, and technology fans in one place.

Dr. Kjell Anders Nordström

The conference will introduce new models of cooperation and create new deep-tech startup teams. The winners of startup competition will be determined, and everyone will have the opportunity to acquire the practical knowledge and skills needed for business development and the commercialisation of science. The Conference will be attended by the world's leading industry experts - Benjamin Joffe, partner at HAX, the world’s top accelerator, Swedish economist and international bestselling author Dr. Kjell Anders Nordström and Dr.Thomas Kostka, Senior Investment Manager in Corporate Venturing, Adhesive Technologies at Henkel.

“The Deep Tech Atelier conference is a special event where entrepreneurship meets science. We have capable scientists, powerful entrepreneurs, and access to a wide array of financial support both from European funds, as well as private investors. This is why we can already be proud that precisely in Latvia such strong, science-based startups are created such as Naco Technologies, which was acquired by German auto giant Shaeffler, or Eventech, which provided technological support for the “Luna 27” space mission Moon landing,” says LIAA Director Andris Ozols.

During the Deep Tech Atelier technology conference, the thirteenth Commercialization Reactor Ignition Event will also be held. It will provide all entrepreneurs the opportunity to create their own science-based technology company in cooperation with over 20 pre-selected technology authors.

“Our goal is to bring together entrepreneurs and the creators of scientific innovations, creating new high-tech companies that introduce significant innovations to various sectors. This is very important and benefits everyone: scientists, entrepreneurs, industries, investors and also the state. Support and mentoring for the creation of new businesses is provided by the Commercialization Reactor. Existing businesses can also join our acceleration programme and receive financing from the Commercialization Reactor Fund. With the help of our team more than 90 companies have already been created in Latvia. They have succeeded in attracting more than seven million euros in risk capital and private investment. These achievements prove that Riga must be taken into account as a European high-tech startup creation centre,” tells Commercialization Reactor Founder and Visionary Nikolajs Adamovics.

The conference will also include 5 masterclass sessions, where industry-leading specialists will provide practical recommendations on how to start a business, attract investment and ensure further business growth. And companies and research institutes will present results of research projects conducted within the framework of Competence Centres in the Competence Centres Demo area. Detailed information about the conference and programme is available here: https://deeptechatelier.liaa.gov.lv/program/