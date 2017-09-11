Forum, Innovations, Latvia, Technology
This week 2nd International Magnetic Latvia Technology Conference Deep Tech Atelier to be Held in Riga
The conference
will introduce new models of cooperation and create new deep-tech startup
teams. The winners of startup competition will be determined, and everyone will
have the opportunity to acquire the practical knowledge and skills needed for
business development and the commercialisation of science. The Conference will be attended by the
world's leading industry experts - Benjamin Joffe, partner at HAX, the
world’s top accelerator, Swedish economist and international bestselling author
Dr. Kjell Anders Nordström and Dr.Thomas Kostka, Senior Investment
Manager in Corporate Venturing, Adhesive Technologies at Henkel.
“The Deep Tech Atelier conference is a
special event where entrepreneurship meets science. We have capable scientists,
powerful entrepreneurs, and access to a wide array of financial support both
from European funds, as well as private investors. This is why we can already
be proud that precisely in Latvia such strong, science-based startups are
created such as Naco Technologies,
which was acquired by German auto giant Shaeffler,
or Eventech, which provided
technological support for the “Luna 27”
space mission Moon landing,” says LIAA Director Andris Ozols.
During the Deep Tech Atelier technology conference,
the thirteenth Commercialization Reactor
Ignition Event will also be held. It will provide all entrepreneurs the
opportunity to create their own science-based technology company in cooperation
with over 20 pre-selected technology authors.
“Our goal is
to bring together entrepreneurs and the creators of scientific innovations,
creating new high-tech companies that introduce significant innovations to
various sectors. This is very important and benefits everyone: scientists,
entrepreneurs, industries, investors and also the state. Support and mentoring
for the creation of new businesses is provided by the Commercialization Reactor. Existing businesses can also join our
acceleration programme and receive financing from the Commercialization Reactor Fund. With the help of our team more than
90 companies have already been created in Latvia. They have succeeded in
attracting more than seven million euros in risk capital and private
investment. These achievements prove that Riga must be taken into account as a
European high-tech startup creation centre,” tells Commercialization Reactor Founder and Visionary Nikolajs Adamovics.
The conference
will also include 5 masterclass sessions, where industry-leading specialists
will provide practical recommendations on how to start a business, attract
investment and ensure further business growth. And companies and research
institutes will present results of research projects conducted within the
framework of Competence Centres in the Competence Centres Demo area. Detailed
information about the conference and programme is available here: https://deeptechatelier.liaa.gov.lv/program/
