Estonia, Forum, Internet, Security, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 13.03.2019, 22:10
Estonian Cyber Command to hold Defense Makeathon
"K48 Defence Makeathon" is an open event bringing
together students, experts in defense industries and young engineers, who will
turn ideas into functioning products in 48 hours, spokespeople at the
headquarters of the Estonian defense forces said.
"One of the aims of the makeathon is to introduce
to young people the opportunities for improving their knowledge of
cyber-technology during their conscript service," Capt. Tarmo
Aia from the Cyber Command said, adding that the event also provides challenges
for solving practical technological problems relating to the military sphere.
"The problems and ideas will be presented by
participants at the very start of the event, after which the engineers will
choose the issues that interest them the most and start developing the
solutions; the engineers will have an opportunity to ask for help from the
mentors participating in the event," Aia said.
The event will culminate with an assessment of the finalized
products' level of engineering, after which the organizers and mentors will
award the best contenders. Unlike other Garage48 type of hackathon events,
where the main focus is on the product's business side, K48 concentrates on the
engineering of the product.
Conscripts in the Cyber Command have so far participated in
Garage48 projects on two occasions. The Cyber Command and the defense forces
have previously organized two K48 events, which received positive feedback,
which is why this time the event will be open to all those interested.
- 13.03.2019 Estonian company enables to start business in UK via TransferWise IBAN account
- 13.03.2019 Estonian software robotics co Flowit boosts earnings 26% on year
- 13.03.2019 Estonian companies develop remote tower for air traffic control services
- 13.03.2019 Skeleton Technologies Appoints Renaud Lecompte as Chief Commercial Officer in Major Coup
- 13.03.2019 Бетонным строением года стало здание Эстонской художественной академии
- 13.03.2019 В феврале цены на электричество упали из-за теплой погоды и пополнения гидроресурсов
- 13.03.2019 Nordecon построит в Кохтла-Ярвe спортивно-оздоровительный центр за 11 млн евро
- 13.03.2019 Парки ветрогенераторов Enefit Green произвели в феврале рекордное количество электроэнергии
- 13.03.2019 Ex-head of Danske Estonia: I cannot comment
- 13.03.2019 Laws must be observed in deciding on Huawei, Lithuanian foreign minister says