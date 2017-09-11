Estonian Cyber Command to hold Defense Makeathon

The Cyber Command of the Estonian defense forces is to hold together with the IT students' organization of the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) and the cyber defense unit of the Kaitseliit (Defense League) volunteer corps an event titled "K48 Defense Makeathon", informed LETA/BNS.

"K48 Defence Makeathon" is an open event bringing together students, experts in defense industries and young engineers, who will turn ideas into functioning products in 48 hours, spokespeople at the headquarters of the Estonian defense forces said.





"One of the aims of the makeathon is to introduce to young people the opportunities for improving their knowledge of cyber-technology during their conscript service," Capt. Tarmo Aia from the Cyber Command said, adding that the event also provides challenges for solving practical technological problems relating to the military sphere.

"The problems and ideas will be presented by participants at the very start of the event, after which the engineers will choose the issues that interest them the most and start developing the solutions; the engineers will have an opportunity to ask for help from the mentors participating in the event," Aia said.





The event will culminate with an assessment of the finalized products' level of engineering, after which the organizers and mentors will award the best contenders. Unlike other Garage48 type of hackathon events, where the main focus is on the product's business side, K48 concentrates on the engineering of the product.





Conscripts in the Cyber Command have so far participated in Garage48 projects on two occasions. The Cyber Command and the defense forces have previously organized two K48 events, which received positive feedback, which is why this time the event will be open to all those interested.