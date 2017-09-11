EU – Baltic States, Forum, Innovations, Internet, Latvia, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 01.02.2019, 09:16
TechChill 2019 Agenda has been Announced Putting the spotlight on Impact, Innovation and the Human Side of Tech
This year, you can expect the startups to be bigger, the
topics even bolder, and the atmosphere as hot as the weather outside is cold.
With investor matchmaking, business expo, networking, and around 20 side events
to choose from, there is more to TechChill than just the stage agenda – but it
is a great motivator to make the trip to the heart of the Baltics on February
21-22. This year there will be two stages at the TechChill - Superhero
Stage and LMT Founder Stage. Speakers will discuss
topics such as innovations that affect people in the future, as well as
products created by startups that could solve long-standing global problems
that previously no one could overcome. Meanwhile, on the LMT Founder
Stage founders, executives and representatives will tell about their
business experience and share insights on how to build your next success story.
The focus of our agenda this year is IMPACT, or more specifically,
how technology impacts not just the startup bubble, but also individuals,
regions and societies around the world in the long term. Innovation can be a
force of immense good, and no one will dispute that science and technology are
the key drivers that improve our lives, making them easier and better. However,
as technology permeates our life and seemingly takes over every aspect of it,
we are inevitably left with the hard and uncomfortable questions – how to deal
with the rapid changes and the consequences technology brings? Is disruption
always good? Speakers will talk about such issues like today's rapid change in
people's lives caused by technology, how to create tech companies that would be
beneficial to everyone, as well as the consequences of disruption. There will
be discussions about what, if anything, we as users, customers and citizens
should ask and expect from tech brands, corporations and policymakers, and how
we can learn to manage the role of tech in our own lives.
TechChill agenda in now live: https://techchill.co/agenda/
“It's such an honor to bring together international tech and
startup ecosystem experts here in Riga. I invite not only to listen to their
experience but more importantly to meet these people, network and establish
international contacts without even leaving Riga,” says Kristine Kornilova, CEO
of TechChill.
Both startup
founders and experienced investors who invest in big tech companies responsible
for millions of customers will share their opinion and experience. Cassie
Kozyrkov, chief Google data scientist, will share her
insights on the growing role of data and AI in everyone's lives; Ginny
Fahs, an activist, and Uber engineer, will talk about
the initiative of her, #MovingForward, which is committed to
making the next chapter of technology more human-friendly and accessible. TechChill's long-standing
guest Stewart Rogers, an experienced VentureBeat journalist,
technology industry veteran and co-founder of the Tribe of Why, will
talk about balance in tech-life, as well as how entrepreneurship affects mental
health. David Ryan Polgar, an enthusiast of tech world's
ethical side, who actively debate about Facebook's privacy
issues, will talk about digital well-being, and what it means to be a human in
the digital age.
Another topic of
the TechChill's agenda is the human side of technology - problems, crisis, and
how the daily life of entrepreneurship really look like. Experienced
entrepreneurs share honest stories about the life of startups - success and
failure, challenges, how to build a team in such fast-paced mode, and how to
analyze the market and create a meaningful product. Kristel Kruustuk, co-founder
of Testlio, will share the daily challenges of entrepreneurs
and what it means to leave the place of the CEO. Milda Mitkute, the
CEO of Vinted, who just raised 50 million investment, will share
her story. Jennifer Kanyamibwa, who will represent Twitter, will
share her experience in building a strong team and its culture. Joshua
Slayton, co-founder of AngelList and CoinList, will
talk about the difference between startup and already stable and well-known
company, and how setting rules is not always the best strategy in the early
stage of startup, but Casey Fenton, founder of Couchsurfing, will
share the experience of introvert programmer creating a company known to be the
world's largest reliability experiment.
Last but not
least, the startup competition Fifty Founders Battle will
offer an insight into the ideas of 50 most promising and innovative startups
from 19 countries. On Day One, 50 startups will be on stage pitching their
ideas in front of audience of 2000 visitors. Fifty teams this year were
selected from nearly 200 applications from 35 countries, and will pitch in five
verticals based on their business field - fintech, software as a service (SaaS),
deep-tech, hardware & IoT, as well as impact.
About
TechChill
TechChill is known as the year’s most ambitious
and recognizable Baltic startup ecosystem event and the best opportunity to
meet the most promising new founders and ideas from the Baltics. The conference
has grown rapidly - from a few hundred participants to two thousand
international visitors. Every February, under the TechChill's leadership,
Riga becomes a global innovation, business and networking center for a week.
The next TechChill will take place on February 21-22, 2019 in
Riga. Read more: www.techchill.co
TechChill is sponsored by LMT, Swedbank, and Magnetic
Latvia. Our supporters are Accenture, TWINO, Printful, Karma.vc, Taxify, Adyen,
TestDevLab, TechHub, RGSL, LIVE Rīga, Altum, Practica Capital, Tilde, AJ,
AkzoNobel, and Cobalt. Our friends are SAMSUNG, Ethos, aws activate, Institut
Francais, Mežpils, Grimbergen, Mailigen, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Nordic
Council of Ministers Office in Latvia, Rixwell, Days Hotel, Wellton, RIJA
Hotel, Parrot, WebDev, JCDecaux, Caffeine, Norden and TrueSix. Our media
partners are DELFI, 150sec.com, The Baltic Course and Labs of Latvia.
